Doja Cat calls Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp a snake for sharing texts about her crush on 'Eddie Munson' on TikTok

In a strange turn of events, Doja Cat is feuding with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp on social media. Doja Cat took to Twitter to criticise Noah, who plays Will Byers on the popular Netflix show, for exposing her private chats with him about Joseph Quinn, who was seen as Eddie Munson in the sci-fi horror series. Also Read| Stranger Things 4 breakout star Eddie Munson aka Joseph Quinn hoped to return in season 5

It started in May, days after the release of the latest season of Stranger Things which introduced Eddie Munson, a new character. Joseph Quinn, who played the character, achieved newfound fame with the show and became the favourite of many fans. Doja was also one of them and wrote on her Twitter account on May 30, "Joseph Quinn fine as s***."

On July 6, days after the release of the second volume of Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix, Doja again expressed her crush on Joseph in a post on one of his fan pages. She commented on a picture of him, "It's f****ing criminal." It later emerged that Doja had even approached Noah Schnapp to help facilitate a conversation between her and Joseph.

Doja Cut crushing on Joseph Quinn on Twitter and in DM to Noah Schnapp.

Noah posted a TikTok video, which showed texts from Doja asking, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a gf?" Noah suggested Doja that she should slide into Joseph's DMs, and as the singer said that the actor doesn't have an account, Noah even gave her a link to Quinn's Instagram. While the video quickly went viral, and fans praised Noah for becoming Doja's wingman, the musician was not too happy about it.

She later said in a live TikTok video, which has gone viral, "I think that… to be fair, let's try to be chill about it. To be fair this is like a kid. Like Noah is like I don’t know how old he is but there’s no way he’s over like 21 (Noah is 17). And he might be, and I could be wrong. But like, when you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m just trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes. You’re supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my fair share of f**k ups, so that I don’t f**k up again.”

She continued criticising Noah for sharing the messages, saying, "But the fact that this person, that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and wack and like you know what I mean… that’s like borderline snake s**t, like that’s like weasel s**t. And I’m not saying that that encapsulates his entire personality, like Noah is not like the definition… like I wouldn’t imagine he is, maybe he is a snake, you know? But like, I didn’t see him that way.”

Doja also opened up about her feelings for Joseph, clarifying, "Yes he is attractive and I’m attracted to him but I hate the idea of like there’s something very weird, it’s like a very degrading and it’s exploitative behaviour and it’s embarrassing, it’s like super embarrassing." While Doja has now spoken about the incident in detail, neither Joseph nor Noah have made any comment on it. People of Twitter are mostly of the opinion that Noah shared the video on a lighter vein but Doja took it a little too seriously. Many are also upset with her calling a 17-year-old a ‘snake’ on a public platform

