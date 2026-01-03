Duffer Brothers answer the burning question if Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven survives Stranger Things 5 finale

The final episode of Stranger Things was released on December 31, leaving people teary-eyed, angry, emotional, and disappointed all at once, if the reactions on social media are anything to go by. The Netflix show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, discussed Eleven’s fate in an interview with the OTT platform, revealing whether she had escaped the Upside Down in Season 5’s finale. *Spoilers ahead* Millie Bobby Brown has played Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things for five seasons.

What happened to Eleven in Stranger Things 5 finale?

After it is assumed that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had died protecting Hawkins and the rest of the world while Upside Down was blown up, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) tells one last story during a game of Dungeons and Dragons with his friends.

He believes that Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) did one last favour to Eleven before dying and helped her escape the Upside Down. He also imagines a happy ending for Eleven, where she moves to a village and visits the waterfalls he had dreamed of for her. This theory, however, is never confirmed on the show, leaving it ambiguous as to whether Eleven survived to tell the tale.

What do the Duffer Brothers say about it?

Matt Duffer told Netflix that something her adopted dad, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), never wanted to think or talk about is what ‘normal life’ Eleven could live after everything that went down. “Mike’s obviously talked about it a lot, but it’s sort of this fantasy version that would never work,” he clarified, adding, “There are two roads that Eleven could take. There’s this darker, more pessimistic one or the optimistic, hopeful one. Mike is the optimist of the group and has chosen to believe in that story.”

Ross Duffer also revealed that there was ‘never a version’ where Eleven would hang out with the gang at the end, charting it down to her powers and magic. “For our characters to move on and for the story of Hawkins and the Upside Down to come to a close, Eleven had to go away. We thought it would be beautiful if our characters continued to believe in that happier ending, even if we didn’t give them a clear answer to whether that’s true or not.”

The brothers claimed that it was a ‘better way’ to bring closure to the kids’ story and their journey from children to adults. Matt even pointed out that if Eleven was truly out there, none of them could get in touch with her. “So if that’s the narrative, this is really the best way to keep her alive. And it’s about Mike and everyone finding a way to move past what’s happened,” he said.

After its debut in 2016, Stranger Things concluded in 2025 after nine years. Set in 1980s Indiana, the story follows a group of children who witness supernatural forces and secret government activities after one of their friends goes missing.