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Dutton Ranch cast: How much are actors earning; are there crossovers from Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and more

With the upcoming Dutton Ranch, fans are questioning cast pay and crossover possibilities from Yellowstone.

May 10, 2026 07:23 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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With Dutton Ranch around the corner, the fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Western shows are asking two questions right now- how much the Dutton Ranch cast is getting paid, and whether more characters will cross over from Yellowstone and its other spin‑offs.

Dutton Ranch premieres with its first two episodes on May 15.(X)

Dutton‑verse has grown fairly big, with new shows like Dutton Ranch and Madison adding more ranches, lawmen, and family drama. Fans want to know how the actors are being rewarded for their work and whether they will finally see long‑absent favorite characters pop up in the new series.

How much money the stars make

As per Taste of Country, Kevin Costner, playing John Dutton, earned about $1.2–1.5 million per episode in later seasons.

One fan said, “If the new Dutton‑style show is as big, the main cast could easily be in the millions per season.”

Other leads from the Dutton‑verse, such as Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip), have been estimated at roughly $200,000–$300,000 per episode. Whereas, actors like Luke Grimes (Kayce) and Wes Bentley (Jamie) are thought to be in the high five‑figure to low six‑figure range.

 
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