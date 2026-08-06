Emotional Gauahar Khan hugs Zaid Darbar after he exits Alliance right before finale: ‘For us, you’ve already won’

Zaid Darbar was evicted from the reality show Alliance right before the finale. He had been playing well from the beginning in the Prime Video show, but was ultimately eliminated by Kushal Tandon, who secured the final semi-final berth. After he came out of the show, he met wife Gauahar Khan and sister Anam Darbar in an emotional reunion. Anam shared the video on her Instagram account via a joint post with Gauahar and Zaid.

Zaid meets Gauahar and Anam

Gauahar Khan met husband Zaid Darbar after 45 days.

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In the video, Anam shared that she is very excited to meet Zaid after so many days. Next, she recorded the moment when Gauahar ran and hugged Zaid tightly, and he was seen getting emotional. Anam also hugged him. In the caption, she wrote, “Zaidu… what a journey. For your very first reality show, standing alongside such experienced people, you never looked out of place. You stood tall, you stayed true to yourself, and you shined every single step of the way. For us, you’ve already won. You made all of us so incredibly proud. This is only the beginning, and we know this is your time to shine even brighter. You absolutely killed it. You’re our hero, our champion, and forever our winner. We love you. So proud of you, Zaidu.”

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Gauahar reacts to Zaid's eviction

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Gauahar had taken to her Instagram Stories and reacted to his eviction. “On a show like Alliance, where everyone is about goodness and, you know, ‘I’m your buddy, I’m your friend,’ when it’s their turn, they definitely, definitely choose themselves… To be in a situation where once you’ve opened the card, you know that there is no way that you can get out of this… you’re an innocent. And somewhere you know that no matter what you do here, the game is such that you’ve been put in this traitors round." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Gauahar had taken to her Instagram Stories and reacted to his eviction. “On a show like Alliance, where everyone is about goodness and, you know, ‘I’m your buddy, I’m your friend,’ when it’s their turn, they definitely, definitely choose themselves… To be in a situation where once you’ve opened the card, you know that there is no way that you can get out of this… you’re an innocent. And somewhere you know that no matter what you do here, the game is such that you’ve been put in this traitors round." {{/usCountry}}

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The episode featured a special appearance by contestants from The Traitors Season 2, who brought the show’s signature game to Alliance. After being chosen as the Traitor, Kushal Tandon ‘murdered’ Zaid Darbar, resulting in his elimination. With the remaining contestants failing to identify Kushal as the traitor, he secured a spot in the semi-final. After being evicted from the show, Zaid said, “I knew he would kill me when I sat on that chair. I was the first one to realise that if I don’t become the traitor, I would be killed, because I am on good terms with everybody. It’s very difficult for people to figure out who would kill me. I know my group wouldn’t do it.”

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Ultimately, Mini Mathur emerged victorious after beating Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni in the finale to lift the trophy.