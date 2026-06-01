Euphoria Season 3: 5 times Sam Levinson succeeded in rage-baiting the audience with 50-foot Woman, poop, NSFW painting

With Season 3, Sam Levinson’s polarised web series Euphoria comes to an end in the same way it began – with heated discourse on social media. The show might have veered off the rails as the cast and characters navigated adulthood, but the creator still managed to rage-bait his audience into watching the entire final season. Right from the first episode, he set the tone for what was to be expected. One might argue he didn't follow through on the promise, but here are five times he successfully rage-baited the audience.

Faye swallowing drugs and losing bowel control

Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney play Nate and Cassie in Euphoria. (HBO Max)

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Chloe Cherry plays Faye in Euphoria. (HBO Max)

Right in episode one, we’re told that Rue (Zendaya) and Faye (Chloe Cherry) are now drug mules for Laurie (Martha Kelly). Not only do we get a gross, drawn-out scene of both of them struggling to swallow balloons filled with drugs, but later Zendaya is given a strainer to poop out the drugs while Faye loses bowel control. To make the scene infinitely worse, a dog begins licking the poop smeared on her. To say the audience could not stop discussing how disgusted they were is an understatement.

Cassiezilla and her OnlyFans outfits

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Sydney Sweeney in the Cassie-zilla scene from Euphoria.

{{^usCountry}} Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) marries Nate (Jacob Elordi), but they’re broke, and she takes former friend Maddy’s (Alexa Damie) help to boost her OnlyFans career. But before Maddy revamps her, Cassie is seen dressed like a puppy in one scene and a baby in another, which the internet rightly called out. The cherry on top for many, however, was the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958) reference. What begins as a campy nod to ‘Cassie-zilla’ feels too big for her birches and soon turns plain odd, with the scene leaving many scratching their heads. Jules NSFW painting for a TV show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) marries Nate (Jacob Elordi), but they’re broke, and she takes former friend Maddy’s (Alexa Damie) help to boost her OnlyFans career. But before Maddy revamps her, Cassie is seen dressed like a puppy in one scene and a baby in another, which the internet rightly called out. The cherry on top for many, however, was the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958) reference. What begins as a campy nod to ‘Cassie-zilla’ feels too big for her birches and soon turns plain odd, with the scene leaving many scratching their heads. Jules NSFW painting for a TV show {{/usCountry}}

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Hunter Schafer and Jules' painting for Euphoria.

Lexi (Maude Apatow) is an assistant on a TV show now, and she commissions Jules (Hunter Schafer) to paint an art piece. Jules, who is now a sugar baby living in a plush penthouse, goes about her merry way painting a picnic scene. Except that the TV network and the audience are confused as to why she would paint a visible penis on every single one in the painting. While the discourse around her reimagining of A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte could’ve been powerful, given that it was painted by a trans woman, the show just left everyone wondering what was wrong with Jules.

Show’s most effective villain given 5 minutes

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Alamo's mother is Euphoria's most effective villain.

Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) runs a strip club and is supremely wary of the women around him. The reason? His mother (Danielle Deadwyler) once swindled a kind, helpful and caring man so badly that it made him question everything he knew. Years later, even as a grown Alamo is shown to be the one exploiting women, with everyone’s safety around him being questionable, Sam’s most effective villain on the show is given all of five minutes. One Redditor aptly summed it up with, “It’s crazy how Sam Levinson was able to create my most hated villain in the show in only 5 minutes,” wondering why he couldn’t be as dedicated to his other characters.

Nate Jacobs gruesome death after a character overhaul

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Jacob Elordi behind-the-scenes of Nate Jocobs' death scene in Euphoria.

Right from the first episode, when we’re shown Nate, who now owes money to some very dangerous guys and hoodwinks Cassie into marrying him, you know he’s the least problematic he has ever been. Many wondered if the character had a lobotomy because he wasn’t flying off the handle like he used to. While some might call his gruesome death much-deserved after everything he put Maddy and Cassie through, the futility of the events leading up to it, with Maddy owing Alamo, only made the internet rage harder. Even in death, Nate cannot seem to leave Maddy and Cassie in peace.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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