Exclusive: Shin Eun Soo on Twinkling Watermelon and working with Ryeoun, Seol In Ah and Choi Hyun Wook

We have all had moments in life when we have wished to turn back time. Though the thought of twisting time can sound exciting, it is could also be quite unnerving when it happens. K-dramas have explored this theme often and the heartwarming Twinkling Watermelon has struck the right chord with its evocative yet emotional narrative.

Shin Eun Soo is seen on time-bending drama Twinkling Watermelon. PC: studio dragon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Produced by Studio Dragon, Twinkling Watermelon is a fantastical coming-of-age story told through the eyes of a CODA (child of deaf adults) who is caught between his passion to pursue music and his responsibility towards his parents and brother.

Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) is a young boy who shoulders big responsibilities. The only person who can hear in his family, he helps his parents and older brother by interpreting their signs into words, and is the bridge that connects them to the rest of the world. However, after meeting the owner of a music shop, Eun Gyeol discovers his flair for music, especially the guitar. However, weighed down by guilt for pursuing his interest which is regarded as an indulgence by his father, he is caught between his love for music and expectations of his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shin Eun Soo plays a deaf girl in Twinkling Watermelon. PC: studio dragon

One day, he finds himself taken back in time to the year 1995, only to end up meeting the younger version of his father played by Choi Hyun Wook who is incidentally an aspiring musician, with whom he ends up forming a band. He also meets the Cello goddess and the school’s most sought-after girl Se Kyung (Seol In Ah) and the ice princess Chung Ah (Shin Eun Sol) who is an artist and has been deaf since birth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Shin Eun Soo who has been part of popular shows such as Legend of the Blue Sea, and Summer Strike, says the most challenging aspect of playing Chung Ah in Twinkling Watermelon was to express and emote through sign language.

“When I started learning sign language, I found it difficult because it was new to me and I was learning a new language. I practised a lot so that Chung-ah would be more proficient and natural in later scenes where she would be using sign language to express many emotions as well as communicate. Once I knew I was proficient enough with constant practice, I had a great time shooting it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chung Ah’s idol in the drama is Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, known for her self-portraits, portraits as well as works inspired by nature and artefacts of Mexico. The artist is revered as a pop cultural icon, her tumultuous life, be it her fragile health, injuries or own personal affairs didn’t deter her from making strong socio-cultural statements through her works. Shin Eun Soo confesses that if allowed to time travel, she would like to meet the painter.

“While portraying Chung-ah, I researched Frida Kahlo and became interested in the painter as well. Through time travel, I wish to meet Frida Kahlo and examine her life, and then share with Chung-ah what it was like and how she overcame adversity and made a strong statement in her works”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Shin Eun Soo’s Chung Ah joins forces with Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook in the show, the actor says the off-screen camaraderie between the cast members helped translated into strong onscreen dynamics and chemistry between them all.

“I had a lot of fun working with Ryeoun and Seorina. I was able to shoot with no exhaustion since I was close to the actors, and there were four of us, including Choi Hyun-wook, supporting each other. Also, I was able to focus on the scenes and shooting because the actors gradually worked well with their roles as much as they seemed like the person they were portraying.

21-year-old Shin Eun Soo made her debut as a female lead at age 14 in Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. She was also cast as the younger version of Jun Ji Hyun, in Legend Of The Blue Sea, and is known for her supporting turns in Homme Fatale and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. She says, “For now, I'm trying to stick to the roles I've been given and do my best. So if the script is interesting and it's a new role, I'd like to try it. If I had to choose, I'd like to try a ‘genre work’(something that has prominent genre characteristics and the core story focuses on those genre characteristics), because I haven't experienced it yet, and I think I'll have a lot of fun doing it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Studio Dragon has had a successful 2023 with its spate of hits which include The Glory, Crash Course In Romance, Alchemy Of Souls 2, and Doona to name a few. With 276 creators, the studio has planned nearly 150 series, producing 30 shows a year across 200 countries.

Twinkling Watermelon is available on Viki.