Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2's Seema Sajdeh says she feels 'bad' for the brides in weddings: 'Matt maari gayi'

A new clip from Netflix's upcoming show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released on Tuesday. The video featured Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor on a ship. In the video, Seema Sajdeh, who recently went through a divorce with Sohail Khan, joked that she feels bad about the brides in weddings. Also Read: Farah Khan joins Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey for lunch; Sanjay Kapoor asks why wasn't he invited

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Seema wrote, “Yikes!!! I really need to learn to shut my trap. Oh well. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 coming on the 2nd of September only on #netflix.” In the video, Maheep is stalking some place with her binoculars, with Neelam, Seema and Bhawana in the background. Seema says, "What the hell are you doing Maheep? Did you not have enough?" Maheep says, "I am just seeing the last guest." Seema replies, "Seriously?"

Neelam Kothari says, "They're looking like ants right now. You don't know who's who." Maheep invites her saying, "Come and see my binoculars. They are fab." Bhawana says, "I am sure you can see the bride." Maheep replies, "She is looking sad." Seema says, "I don't blame her. Matt maari gayi thi (She must have lost her mind)."

In the other part of the videos, the four joke about brides and grooms fashion sense on their wedding. Bhawana says that they are never honest about ‘how someone is looking’ on their faces. Seema replies, "So what should I tell her? 'You look awful. I feel sad for you as it is and you've made it worse by wearing these clothes.'"

Earlier this month, Seema shared a teaser from the show and captioned it, “Newsflash. This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 because season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix." The show will drop on September 2 on Netflix.

