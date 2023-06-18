Falaq Naaz on whether she'll shy away from talking about brother Sheezan Khan: 'Not afraid of anything, nothing to hide'

Falaq Naaz has said she is not afraid of people digging up her brother Sheezan Khan's relationship with the late actor Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of Alibaba Daastan-E-Kabul last year. Both Sheezan and Tunisha played the lead roles in the fantasy show. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere highlights)

Sheezan and Tunisha

Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other for some time and his sister Falaq would also often interact with her. They broke up a few weeks before Tunisha died. Sheezan was arrested just a day after Tunisha's death. Tunisha's mom had filed a complaint against him and accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan stayed in jail for a few months and was released on bail earlier this year. He is now shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa.

Falaq On hiding personal life

Falaq is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2 which started streaming online on Saturday. Asked if it will be tough for her to keep her personal life away from the public eye inside the Bigg Boss house, Falaq told News18, “Only those people are on a guard who fear something. Why should I be on guard when I have not done anything wrong? I already know the show's concept, there is no point hiding it.”

She added, “I think people only come to the show when they are truly ready for it. Mujhe kisi cheeze ka darr nahin hain. I’m sure log mujhe bahut pyaar dene waale hain. Baki izzat dena toh upar wale ke haath mein hai (I’m not scared of anything. I’m sure people will give me a lot of love. As for respect, that is in the hands of God).”

Falaq and Sheezan

Falaq was constantly in support of Sheezan ever since his name cropped up in the Tunisha Sharma death case. She spoke about their relationship, and even accused Tunisha's family of deserting her at a time when she needed close ones around her.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Apart from Falaq, TV actors Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev are also participants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Other contestants include TV anchor-comedian Cyrus Broacha, TikTok star Manisha Rani, social media star Puneet Kumar and Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. Lebanon model Jad Hadid is also one of the participants on the show along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being streamed online 24X7 and edited episodes will be available at 9 pm everyday on JioCinema. It can be accessed free on JiCinema app and the website.

