Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK explain why they didn't answer 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery
web series

Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK explain why they didn't answer 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have explained why they didn't reveal the answer to 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' in the second season of the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Priyamani as Suchi and Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, in The Family Man.

Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have explained why they held off on revealing 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha (what happened in Lonavala)' in season two of The Family Man.

In an interview, they said that the audience should find out along with Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The cliffhanger involves a business trip that Srikant's wife, Suchi, goes on in season one. It is implied that she either came close to or actually cheated on Srikant with her co-worker Arvind. Season two ends with Suchi on the verge of coming clean to Srikant.

"Till the time Srikant doesn't come to know what happened in Lonavala, he is less troubled," Manoj told Film Companion, before handing it over to his directors. DK said, "Part of us was also thinking that when Srikant knows, let the audience know. Not let the audience know what Srikant does not know. If Srikant suspects something, let the audience suspect that. If Srikant has his own ideas, assumptions, let the audience have it. It's unfair for the audience to know and Srikant not to know."

Raj said that they didn't expect the amount of curiosity that the Lonavala plot would generate, which forced them to make certain tweaks to season two. "Lonavala we decided... I think there was such a misplaced excitement about it, maybe we shouldn't answer it," Raj said, and DK added, "We knew we were going to get a little bit of a bashing for this, we were aware of this."

Also read: The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK dismiss criticism of Samantha Akkineni's brown face

The second season of The Family Man debuted on June 4, after several months of delay. A third season is on the cards, but according to actor Priyamani, Raj and DK will first complete work on a new series, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Topics
the family man amazon the family man manoj bajpayee raj and dk

