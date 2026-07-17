Farah Khan admits she cried on Lock Upp 2, responds to ‘soft jailer’ tag: ‘Should have brought Kiran Bedi'

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have replaced Kangana Ranaut as the hosts of Lock Upp Season 2. In a recent interaction, Farah responded to fans' claims that she is a 'soft jailer'. She also revealed that she had already warned the makers that she would get emotionally involved with the show.

'I had tears in my eyes'

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting Lock Upp Season 2.

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Speaking to India Today, Farah admitted that Lock Upp is unlike anything she has seen before. She also said that it is different from Bigg Boss, which is considered the pioneer of the reality show genre. Farah recalled how she has become so emotionally invested in the show that the stories and truths revealed by the contestants have made her cry.

She said, “It's about redemption, secrets and human emotions. The contestants have been incredibly brave. I really admire how gutsy they are. If I had a secret, I don't think I would have managed to come out and say it. That makes them very likeable and very human. When I heard Sufi's story, I had tears in my eyes. Coming from that background, not being accepted by your own family... hats off. The courage it takes to be yourself is admirable.”

'Should have brought Kiran Bedi'

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about being called a soft jailer, Farah said, “I have told the makers that I will get emotionally involved. I am an emotional person. Even as an audience member, this is my favourite genre. We all discuss these shows in our friend chat groups, and I do have opinions. If a story touches me, it affects me. If they wanted a strict jailer, they should have brought Kiran Bedi.” About Lock Upp 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about being called a soft jailer, Farah said, “I have told the makers that I will get emotionally involved. I am an emotional person. Even as an audience member, this is my favourite genre. We all discuss these shows in our friend chat groups, and I do have opinions. If a story touches me, it affects me. If they wanted a strict jailer, they should have brought Kiran Bedi.” About Lock Upp 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Lock Upp is an Indian reality series created by Ektaa Kapoor. The series follows contestants, known as inmates, who live in a jail-themed setting and compete in tasks while facing eliminations. The first season of the show streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show.

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The second season of the show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and is streaming on Netflix. The show features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain Grover and Shilpa Shinde.

Sunita Ahuja, Shresta Iyer and Madhuri Jain Grover have already been eliminated from the new season.