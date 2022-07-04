Farhan Akhtar talks about depiction of Partition in Ms Marvel: 'It’s going into the history of what people went through'

Farhan Akhtar recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the Disney+ series Ms Marvel. The actor appeared in the fourth episode of the show, which began streaming last Wednesday. Farhan’s character Waleed appeared as a guide to the protagonist Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani). The episode is also being noted for the depiction of the Partition of India, a first for the MCU. In a recent interaction, Farhan spoke about its significance. Also read: Ms Marvel: How the Marvel Cinematic Universe show gets Partition right

Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 4 ahead!

The first three episodes of the show had references to the Partition with Kamala’s parents and other characters mentioning it. Episode four began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar last Wednesday and it really put the event into spotlight as the final scene of the episode transported Kamala back to 1947 and she was witness to the Partition with her own eyes.

Speaking to AV Club recently, Farhan touched upon the depiction of the important historical event and how it can reach out to a global audience now. He said, “It’s especially great because it’s happening on what we consider an entertaining superhero show, and now it’s going into the history of the subcontinent and what the people had to go through.”

Ms Marvel partition (The final scene of Ms Marvel episode 4 features a bird’s eye look at the scene at Karachi Railway Station during Partition.)

Farhan added that what matters is that Partition ties in with the story of the show as well. “But what I really love is how it ties into the story organically because of how the Partition had a direct impact on Kamala’s family, from Aisha to her grandmother. Of course, there’s learning about what happened between India and Pakistan, but it ties in nicely and in a strong emotional way with the narrative of the characters. That’s also what’s really important and lovely to see,” added Farhan.

Ms Marvel’s upcoming episode will further delve into the history of the Partition and how it connects to Kamala’s past and her superpowers. Fawad Khan is also expected to appear in a cameo on the show and as per some reports, he is playing Kamala’s great grandfather.

