Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor literally shows how to 'make money', can Vijay Sethupathi catch him?

Prime Video's Farzi, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, marks the digital debut of actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. On Friday, Farzi's trailer was released by the cast and crew, and it gave a better peek inside the fast-paced web series featuring Shahid as a conman, and Vijay as a law enforcement officer trying to track him down. Farzi also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. The crime thriller will be released on February 10. Also read: Shahid Kapoor asks 'farzi Shahid' to get lost in hilarious video; fans say he looks more like Himesh Reshammiya. Watch

Farzi focuses on the cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and Vijay Sethupathi, where losing is not an option. The trailer opened with Shahid jumping in bed with money – read fake money – as he talked about being so rich 'that he does not need to respect money anymore'. The trailer then gives a glimpse into how Shahid and his team make 'nakli notes (counterfeits)' and get rich overnight. Showing off his new-found attitude to 'break the system', where the rich keep getting richer and the poor only pay for loans, the actor said in Hindi, "We are not middle-class, we're the middle-finger class!"

Shahid says in the clip that he is an artist, who can 'replicate any art'. No wonder the law enforcement wants him at any cost, and admit he is ‘unstoppable’. Shahid is then chased by Vijay and his team on land, and in water. But will they manage to catch him or will they be conned?

Recently, Shahid had taken to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse from the set of 'fake' Farzi trailer. In the hilarious clip, Shahid was seen scolding ‘Farzi Shahid (fake Shahid)’ for taking his place on the set and filming a farzi (fake) trailer. Farzi has been written by Raj and DK, along with Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar. The upcoming series has eight episodes, and is said to be "an edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich".

In an earlier statement on Farzi, Raj and DK had said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10.”

