Fawad Khan reunites with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after 8 years for new show. See first look

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are set to reunite for an upcoming series, eight years after their hit television serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013). The yet-to-be-titled show will be helmed by director Asim Abbasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fawad Khan, making a reference to the TV channel Zindagi, said in a statement, “I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

Sanam Saeed also said, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with one of my favourite directors Asim Abbasi again, this time for Zindagi. This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic that's been created in this beautiful limbo land."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Zindagi has become a pioneer, not only for India-Pakistan OTT collaborations but also for encouraging artists to push boundaries of narrative storytelling. I experienced that with Churails, and I am experiencing that again with this project…I am feeling blessed, and very hopeful that this new project will have a very strong emotional resonance not only with the South Asian viewers but a global audience," added Asim. He previously directed Cake and Churails. Sanam has featured in Cake (2018) too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the makers said that the show 'blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting'. The show is based on the themes of 'love, loss and reconciliation'. In this series, Fawad will play a single parent who is 'ridden with guilt for what he has lost'. As per the makers Fawad's character 'tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t'.

Also Read | Fawad Khan sings Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere onboard a yacht during 40th birthday party. Watch

In the show, Sanam essays the central female character who is 'harbouring otherworldly secrets'. As per the makers, she 'takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series has gone on floors and a large part of it has been shot in Pakistan's Hunza valley. It will stream on ZEE5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON