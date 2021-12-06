Fawad Khan sings Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere onboard a yacht during 40th birthday party. Watch

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan sang Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe song during his 40th birthday party onboard a yacht. The song is from the film Satte Pe Satta (1982) and has been picturised on actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Several videos of Fawad Khan singing Amitabh Bachchan's track have emerged online. Fawad sat on the steps of the yacht with a mic in his hand. He was dressed in a black sweater paired with blue pants and sunglasses. In the video, Strings' singer Faisal Kapadia was seen standing next to Fawad as he cheered for the actor.

Fawad's Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed was also one of the guests at the birthday bash. She was seen smiling as Fawad sang the song. In another video, Fawad was seen cutting a cake with his wife Sadaf standing next to him. As per Pakistan's The Express Tribune, the birthday bash took place in Dubai. +

Apart from Pakistani serials and films, Fawad Khan has featured in several Bollywood movies. He made his Bollywood debut with the lead role in the romantic comedy, Khoobsurat (2014). Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain. He had received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Fawad portrayed the role of Rahul in Kapoor & Sons (2016). The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

The same year he also appeared in Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was the last project that Fawad did in Bollywood before the 2016 Uri attack took place deteriorating the ties between India and Pakistan.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor says he wanted to do Kapoor & Sons, still teases Shakun Batra: ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but…’

Meanwhile, Fawad will be seen next in Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbassi.