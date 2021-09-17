Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Gauahar Khan calls it 'short term memory loss' after Nishant Bhat denies speaking about her on Bigg Boss OTT
web series

Gauahar Khan calls it 'short term memory loss' after Nishant Bhat denies speaking about her on Bigg Boss OTT

Actor Gauahar Khan has reacted after Nishant Bhat reportedly denied speaking about her on Bigg Boss OTT.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Gauahar Khan's Bigg Boss 7 win was dismissed by Nishant Bhat.

Actor Gauahar Khan has called it a loss of ‘dignity’ after choreographer Nishant Bhat reportedly denied speaking about her on Bigg Boss OTT. Last month, a clip from the Bigg Boss house showed Nishant dismissing Gauahar's Bigg Boss win.

A journalist tweeted about speaking to Nishant about the incident, who denied it happened. “#NishantBhatt 's game can be defined in one word: CONVENIENT. Well, sorry but I did ask Nishant about his comment on @GAUAHAR_KHAN and he completely denied it. He keeps on saying on the show: Media waalo ne kuch bhi bola hai, apne shabd add karke. Bole aap, galti humari? Waah! (Mediapersons have said anything by adding their own words. You say it but we are to blame? Wow),” the tweet read.

Reacting to it, Gauahar wrote, “Short term memory loss !!! N dignity too ! We forgive him Nayan ! may god bless all souls ! n make the good souls shine brighter ! Love u."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty left speechless after Raqesh Bapat says ‘I love you’, watch here

Earlier, Gauahar's fans had defended her after Nishant's clip was released. She, however, asked her fans to ignore him. "Shaaaanti … bol ne do , angoor khatte hain (Be calm, let him say it. It's a case of sour grapes). Hahaha spread love," she wrote in a tweet. In another tweet, she wrote, “Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti (If only screaming could make you win Bigg Boss, Nishant would have the trophy in his hands the first week)! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner. First as a human being and then of the biggest show of the country.”

In the clip, Divya Aggarwal asked Nishant Bhat why he thought actor Gauahar Khan won season seven of Bigg Boss. He dismissed it, saying, "Bahut zaada 'aaen aaen' karti thi (She used to whine a lot)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauahar khan bigg boss ott
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sex Education season 3 review: Netflix show delivers most stimulating season yet

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha thanks Shamita, Pratik, Raqesh in first post after eviction

Dino defends The Empire, says it isn't history, ‘it’s just a lot of fiction'

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty left speechless after Raqesh says ‘I love you’
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP