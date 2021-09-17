Gauahar Khan calls it 'short term memory loss' after Nishant Bhat denies speaking about her on Bigg Boss OTT

Actor Gauahar Khan has called it a loss of ‘dignity’ after choreographer Nishant Bhat reportedly denied speaking about her on Bigg Boss OTT. Last month, a clip from the Bigg Boss house showed Nishant dismissing Gauahar's Bigg Boss win.

A journalist tweeted about speaking to Nishant about the incident, who denied it happened. “#NishantBhatt 's game can be defined in one word: CONVENIENT. Well, sorry but I did ask Nishant about his comment on @GAUAHAR_KHAN and he completely denied it. He keeps on saying on the show: Media waalo ne kuch bhi bola hai, apne shabd add karke. Bole aap, galti humari? Waah! (Mediapersons have said anything by adding their own words. You say it but we are to blame? Wow),” the tweet read.

Reacting to it, Gauahar wrote, “Short term memory loss !!! N dignity too ! We forgive him Nayan ! may god bless all souls ! n make the good souls shine brighter ! Love u."

Earlier, Gauahar's fans had defended her after Nishant's clip was released. She, however, asked her fans to ignore him. "Shaaaanti … bol ne do , angoor khatte hain (Be calm, let him say it. It's a case of sour grapes). Hahaha spread love," she wrote in a tweet. In another tweet, she wrote, “Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti (If only screaming could make you win Bigg Boss, Nishant would have the trophy in his hands the first week)! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner. First as a human being and then of the biggest show of the country.”

In the clip, Divya Aggarwal asked Nishant Bhat why he thought actor Gauahar Khan won season seven of Bigg Boss. He dismissed it, saying, "Bahut zaada 'aaen aaen' karti thi (She used to whine a lot)."