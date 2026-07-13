Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Mini Mathur, says she is biased towards Kushal Tandon in Alliance: ‘Ganda-minded people…’

Actor Gauahar Khan has been vocal in her support for her husband Zaid Darbar, who is currently competing on the reality show Alliance. Her former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, is also one of Zaid's fellow contestants. Amid the drama, Gauahar took a sharp dig at Mini Mathur.

The Alliance is a strategy-based reality show on Prime Video, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu.

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She accused her of putting on a façade of being fair and impartial while maintaining biased equations with Kushal and Arslan Goni.

Gauahar Khan throws shade at Mini Mathur

Gauahar took to Instagram Stories to share her views. She also slammed Mini’s partner Nikhil Chinappa for not standing up against ‘bullies’.

In the first video shared on her Instagram Stories, Gauahar weighed in on Mini's gameplay, questioning her strategy of sticking with Kushal and Arslan despite admitting that Kushal is a bully. The actor said she had expected Mini to call out Kushal's behaviour instead of overlooking it.

She said, “Ek banda jiska dil pure, jisne aapke muh pe bola ki yeh games khelna band karte hai, jisne do baar sacrifice karke aapko Ace banaya, rona dhona kiya ki Zaid ke saath mera emotional connect hai, bulls**t. You are playing Zaid and I really pray that a nice human being wins over all of you ganda-minded people (A person with a pure heart, who told you to your face that it's time to stop playing these games, who sacrificed twice to make you an Ace, who cried saying, 'I have an emotional connection with Zaid'—all of that was bulls**t. You are just playing Zaid, and I truly pray that a genuinely good human being wins).”

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{{^usCountry}} She mentioned that during the video call she had with Zaid, she never tried to mislead him. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that Zaid needs to open his eyes and play his game individually. She went on to slam Mini for playing a dirty game with him and claiming that she wants him to shine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She mentioned that during the video call she had with Zaid, she never tried to mislead him. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that Zaid needs to open his eyes and play his game individually. She went on to slam Mini for playing a dirty game with him and claiming that she wants him to shine. {{/usCountry}}

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Gauahar went on to say that she believes Zaid will eventually realise there is no one in the game he can truly trust. Applauding him for standing his ground, she praised her husband for calling out Kushal's behaviour despite admitting that he genuinely likes him as a person. She called out Mini and Nikhil for backstabbing Kushal, but never confronted him for his conduct.

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She added, “Clap for Mini’s game… How much can you pretend to be nice? Your plan since day one was to maintain a bond with 4: Kushal, Nikhil, Arslan.. yeh achai ka mukhata leke ghum rahi hain aur koshish kar rahi hain dhikhane ki you are a very fair person, good person. I had so much respect for people like Mini and Nikhil who I thought would play on the front foot, and have the courage to call out Kushal and say whatever they feel about him. If he is a bully, you can say that to his face but you are not doing that (How long can you keep pretending to be nice? Your plan from day one has been to maintain your bond with Kushal, Nikhil and Arslan. You're walking around wearing the mask of kindness, trying to project yourself as a fair and good person. I had so much respect for people like Mini and Nikhil because I believed they would play the game head-on and have the courage to call out Kushal for his behaviour and tell him exactly what they felt. If you think he's a bully, then say it to his face. But you're not doing that)."

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More about Alliance

The Alliance is a high-stakes, strategy-based reality show on Prime Video, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities and creators who enter in pairs, only to navigate a ruthless game of shifting alliances, psychological warfare, and physical as well as mental challenges. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

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Talking about exits, Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by the alliances, Ravi Kishan took a voluntary exit to return to his duties as a parliamentarian. Replacing them, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie joined the game. Content creator Dolly Javed has also been eliminated from Alliance.