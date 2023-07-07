Exclusive | Gauahar Khan on postpartum weight loss: I was amazed that I lost 10kgs in 10 days

“The feeling of being a mum is unlike any other experience in life,” states actor Gauahar Khan. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their son on May 10 and a month later, revealed that they have named him Zehaan.

Gauahar Khan

Talking to us exclusively in her first interview, almost two months since becoming a mum, Gauahar says it’s “like life has a completely new meaning”.

Gauahar posted this Insta Story 18 days after her delivery

“To everyone who’s wanting to be a mum, I would say, just do it! For me, motherhood is a feeling that no other feeling can match up to. The feeling of motherhood makes you feel complete. You know, a lot of people who don’t have it easy and have to go through tough journeys, but it is worth it. I feel extremely grateful that I could go through this and be a mum,” she says.

Other than the birth of her son, her post partum weight loss has been quite a discussion, especially on social media after she revealed in an Insta Story that she lost 10 kilos in 10 days. She admits it took her by surprise as well. “I thought that I would take a while to lose the pregnancy weight. Keeping the baby weight aside, you still lose, a couple of kilos in 5-6 weeks but I don’t know how I suddenly dropped 10kgs. I was being fed everything possible post delivery, by my sister, my mum and my mother-in-law. It could be because I was completely active right from the second morning post delivery, up and about doing everything on my own for my baby, it helped. The physical activity, maybe fatigue even and everything I needed to put in for the child led to the weight loss. I was pretty amazed myself that I lost 10kgs in almost 10 days.” says the actor, who will start working out this week onwards taking it slow with yoga and then get on to her usual routine.

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan with their son Zehaan

Gauahar continues, “I was eating enough and burning all the calories with stay awake the whole night, especially in the first few weeks because the baby is hardly sleeping and getting up every two hours for feeding. All that movement, took my weight away, I guess”. She admits that she still has 4-5kgs to lose to get back to her pre-pregnancy body, which “is not going to be easy”. “All my respect and love for everyone who’s going through this (trying to shed pregnancy weight). There are many who take months to reduce weight, even a year to get back to their original size. I’m hoping that the last few kilos won’t be stubborn fat!” she says.

Ask her what does she think about the reactions on social media and Gauahar replies, “I am not aware of it . No time to see reactions. I put it (story) out there to inspire everyone who was seeking to be on the similar emotional and physical journey that I’m on. I definitely acknowledge the fact that everyone’s journey is personal and positivity is the only way forward.”

Gauahar is hoping that in the next two months, she should be fine and even start work. She plans to start working “from August or September as there are many events coming up”. She reveals, “I had promised myself that I’m going to give the first three months only to the baby as he really deserved that to have his mum with him. I didn’t want to be somebody who regrets that ‘I didn’t give my 100% to my baby when he was just born”

