Gauri Khan transforms Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora's homes in her new show, Shah Rukh cheers for her. Watch trailer

Shah Rukh Khan shared a promo video of his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan's upcoming show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the video, Gauri is seen working on different celebrity houses and giving them a makeover. Shah Rukh captioned the video, “#DreamHomesWithGauriKhan. Coming soon on @mirchiplus App & YouTube Channel from 16th September 2022.” Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan keeps Gauri Khan close as they pose with friends and family in Delhi. See pic

In the clip, Gauri says, "The thing they don't tell you about being a designer is that it's not a job it's a lifestyle. Welcome to Mirchi presents Kurl On Dream Homes with Gauri Khan." She adds, that she'll be designing Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, and more's houses. While Farah requested Gauri, "I want your aesthetics in this room. I want a space which is very different from the rest of the house." Malaika said that she wants all the 'clutter gone' and that she wants to surprise her son with the makeover.

The later part of the video captures celebrities reaction after seeing the makeover. Malaika called it, “So so good." Shocked by the makeover, Farah called it “Fantastic.”

Many fans reacted to the video in the comments section. Lauding Shah Rukh for sharing the video, one said, “Best husband ever.” Another one said, “he's literally the best husband one can ask for the way he respects her work is such a good thing to see always proud being his fan.” While one said, “For a moment I thought you posted Pathan's teaser," another one wrote, “She is very very good interior designer. In Pune, I visited Arth restaurant designed by her...class written all over.”

Gauri and Shah Rukh married in 1991 after dating for several years. The couple became parents to son Aryan Khan in 1997, daughter Suhana in 2000 and their youngest son AbRam in 2013. Their daughter Suhana, is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

