Shah Rukh Khan keeps Gauri Khan close as they pose with friends and family in Delhi. See pic

bollywood
Published on Aug 10, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Gauri Khan, who hails from Delhi, has shared a picture from her recent trip to the national capital with her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan, recently visited Delhi. Gauri, who is originally from Delhi, shared a photo on Instagram, featuring her, Shah Rukh and their close friends and family. Sharing the picture, Gauri also informed her Instagram followers that they've been partying at her close friend, fashion designer Shalini Passi's home. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan loved Darlings, says Alia Bhatt: ‘Suhana Khan watched it twice’

Sharing the photo, Gauri Khan wrote, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s.” In the group picture, Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen standing close to each other with his arm around her.

Gauri and Shah Rukh married in 1991 after dating for several years. The couple became parents to son Aryan Khan in 1997, daughter Suhana in 2000 and their youngest son AbRam in 2013. Their daughter Suhana, is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan recently promoted their production house Red Chillies Entertainment's Netflix film Darlings on social media. Darlings starred actors Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. It was released on August 5. Also Read: Vijay Varma says he was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’: ‘But now SRK has employed me for his film'

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana, among others. It is scheduled to release on January 25 next year. He also has director Atlee's film Jawan along with Nayanthara. Shah Rukh will then be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

