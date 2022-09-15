Gauri Khan wants to 'take all the calls' to transform Manish Malhotra’s home on her upcoming show, he says 'no'. Watch

Interior designer Gauri Khan is all set for her upcoming show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan where she will collaborate with Bollywood celebrities to transform their homes. On Thursday, Gauri shared a teaser from the upcoming first episode of her show featuring her close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra Also read: Gauri Khan transforms Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora's homes in her new show

The promo video begins with a glimpse of Gauri’s office in Mumbai. Gauri says, “This episode is all about drama.” Following this, Manish Malhotra is seen in between a discussion with her as he exclaims ‘Oh God!” with a nervous laugh. He refuses to give in after Gauri is heard saying, “I’m going to take all the calls.” “No, No, listen,” the designer tells Gauri before she convinces him to ‘just relax and take it easy.’ Manish requests Gauri to take care of ‘just two-three things’ before they finally join hands to collaborate on the project.

Sharing the video, Gauri wrote on social media, “After years of designing for me, the tables have turned Manish@manishmalhotra05.. Now I’m designing for you!! .. stay tuned for the first episode of #kurlondreamhomes.” The show will stream on Mirchi Plus app and Youtube on September 16. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan and more will also be a part of the upcoming episodes of the show.

Previously Shah Rukh Khan praised Gauri’s show after she posted a trailer video of giving makeovers to celebrity homes. “@gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan!” the actor gave a shoutout to his wife. Fans appreciated Shah rukh for being the ‘best husband ever.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and are parents to son Aryan Khan (25), daughter Suhana Khan (22) and youngest son AbRam (9). Besides, Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, Gauri will also be seen joining Karan Johar on his ongoing chat show, Koffee With Karan7 with the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

