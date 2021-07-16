Designer Manish Malhotra to make his directorial debut with a Dharma Productions film

After reshaping Bollywood’s fashion story, designer Manish Malhotra is all set to go behind the camera, and make his directorial debut with an intense, musical love story.

For the designer, this new chapter seems like a natural progression following his elaborate career of over 30 years. In these years, he has added his midas touch to over 800 films through costume design and styling.

In fact, he has already stitched together the whole world of the period drama in his mind, and it is only a matter of time before he brings his vision alive on camera. Backing him in this new phase of life is his long associate, filmmaker and friend, Karan Johar, through Dharma Productions.

“The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly,” reveals a source, promising that the film will “come with a splash of grandeur and elegance”, much like all his design creations.

In the last 30 years, Malhotra has worked on restructuring the role of costumes in storytelling of Bollywood, going on to create some iconic ensembles, which continue to stay alive in the minds of people. Be it his bold yet aesthetic approach in Rangeela (1995), or simple yet sensuous in Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) or setting fashion goals with skirts, dupattas, crop tops and pants, or giving a new unique colour palette for bridal wear. And now he is set to weave the love saga with his designs.

From designing looks for actors (late) Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the generation of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, among many others, Malhotra has been telling stories through all his creations for years. And from the close bond he shares with all of these actors, it will be interesting to see who eventually comes on board to headline his debut directorial project.