Geetanjali Kulkarni: People identify more with slice-of-life shows
Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni, best known for Lucknow-based show ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and slice-of-life comedy ‘Gullak’, said this is a great phase for actors of all age groups. She has multiple projects lined up ahead.
“My Marathi film will be premiered at a festival to be held in Goa. I am currently shooting for the next season of ‘Operation MBBS’ and will next shoot for series ‘Radicals’. I have played an important role in the second season of ‘Arya’ and I have completed shooting for a digital film ‘Cobalt Blue.’ So, it’s a happy phase,” she said.
The NSD alumnus credits the digital platform for the change. “The OTT platform has given a good chance to middle-aged actors like us — who come from theatre and don’t fit in typical heroine-type roles — to play important roles. More than that, new writers and makers have the capacity to take risks and this platform gives them the liberty to explore. On the flip side, there is a lot of risk involved in cinema so probably it works on the tried-and-tested formulas.
“In long formats, you have the scope to show detailed stories of different characters. Even with small roles you have a chance to shine. I did small roles in the series ‘Selection Day’ and the film ‘Sir’ but got great responses. People today are watching characters without bothering about their stardom.”
On the growing competition, she said, “The OTT space has grown manifold and there are lots of shows on it but I feel there are very few family shows. There is competition but still we lack shows like ‘Gullak’ which we can sit with the entire family and watch. Rarely do we get to see realistic light-hearted stories with small-small happiness and sorrows. I guess people identify more with slice-of-life shows. I still get so many messages that seeing such shows they give value to relations more.”
The ‘Photograph’ and ‘Mukti Bandhan’ actor adds, “I have grown up watching shows like ‘Wagle ki Duniya’, ‘Nukkad’, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi or Hrishikesh Mukerjee’s light-hearted comedies so I related to such kind of content. And, when I get to work in realistic shows that I can relate to, I enjoy doing that. I feel lucky to be a part of such stories.”
