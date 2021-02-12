Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust
web series

Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been fired from the show. She has been under fire for her controversial comments on Twitter.
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Gina Carano plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian,

Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of The Mandalorian cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate.

A spokesperson with the production company said in a statement on Wednesday that Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm with “no plans for her to be in the future."

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement read.

Carano fell under heavy criticism after she posted that “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours.... even by children."

The actor continued to say, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the Star Wars series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend. Her character appeared in several episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian, a series about a bounty hunter and his quest to unite a powerful, young user of the Force with a Jedi Knight.

Dune, who in the second season is a lawperson on a frontier planet, frequently teams up with the title character to fight an old nemesis: remnants of the evil Galactic Empire.

Also read: Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’

Carano, a former mixed martial artist, had been criticized for social media posts that mocked mask wearing during the pandemic and alleged voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. She also mocked the use of gender pronouns, listing “beep/bop/boop" in her social media bio.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gina carano star wars the mandalorian

Related Stories

tv

The Mandalorian season 2 review: Sensational Star Wars show is appointment TV at its finest

UPDATED ON DEC 18, 2020 04:03 PM IST
tv

The Mandalorian review: Spectacular Star Wars show deserves better than Hotstar as Disney+ has inauspicious launch in India

UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2020 06:30 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP