Gordita Chronicles: HBO Max orders comedy series, Eva Longoria to direct pilot

HBO Max has given a series order for half-hour scripted comedy called Gordita Chronicles. Newcomer Olivia Goncalves will headline the single-camera comedy series.

It will be a joint project by Sony Pictures Television, actor Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures And Osprey Productions, HBO Max said in a press release.

Actor Eva Longoria will direct the pilot for the show, about a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream.

Claudia Forestieri has written the pilot and will serve as executive producer alongside Eva Longoria. Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz is the showrunner.

In the series, Olivia Goncalves will play Carlota Cucu Castelli, a willful, conﬁdent, reluctant Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. Cucu is overzealous in her quest to regain the queen bee status in her new school, when her parents and older sister move to Miami for her dad's new job. Actors Diana Maria Riva and Juan Javier Cardenas will play Cucu's parents Adela and Victor Castelli, respectively.

Savannah Nicole Ruiz will appear as Emilia, Cucu's older sister, while Noah Rico will portray Yosmel Yoshy Hernandez, a Cuban refugee and Cucu's first friend in Miami. Cosette Hauer will essay the role of Ashley, an optimistic go-getter desperate to ﬁt in, but nevertheless always sticks out.

Executive producers on the project include Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King, Munoz-Liebowitz, Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana.





