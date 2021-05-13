Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Gordita Chronicles: HBO Max orders comedy series, Eva Longoria to direct pilot
Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana will be associated with Gordita Chronicles.
Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana will be associated with Gordita Chronicles.
web series

Gordita Chronicles: HBO Max orders comedy series, Eva Longoria to direct pilot

Gordita Chronicles comedy series will chronicle the life of a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST

HBO Max has given a series order for half-hour scripted comedy called Gordita Chronicles. Newcomer Olivia Goncalves will headline the single-camera comedy series.

It will be a joint project by Sony Pictures Television, actor Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures And Osprey Productions, HBO Max said in a press release.

Actor Eva Longoria will direct the pilot for the show, about a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream.

Claudia Forestieri has written the pilot and will serve as executive producer alongside Eva Longoria. Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz is the showrunner.

In the series, Olivia Goncalves will play Carlota Cucu Castelli, a willful, conﬁdent, reluctant Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. Cucu is overzealous in her quest to regain the queen bee status in her new school, when her parents and older sister move to Miami for her dad's new job. Actors Diana Maria Riva and Juan Javier Cardenas will play Cucu's parents Adela and Victor Castelli, respectively.

Also read: Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise

Savannah Nicole Ruiz will appear as Emilia, Cucu's older sister, while Noah Rico will portray Yosmel Yoshy Hernandez, a Cuban refugee and Cucu's first friend in Miami. Cosette Hauer will essay the role of Ashley, an optimistic go-getter desperate to ﬁt in, but nevertheless always sticks out.

Executive producers on the project include Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King, Munoz-Liebowitz, Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
zoe saldana eva longoria hbo max + 1 more

Related Stories

Tom Cruise, seen here in a still from Jerry Maguire, is a firm believer of Scientology.
Tom Cruise, seen here in a still from Jerry Maguire, is a firm believer of Scientology.
hollywood

Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen, speaking on podcast, mentioned about the time when he avoided having a discussion with actor Tom Cruise on Scientology.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020.
music

Neha-Rohanpreet describe life without each other: 'Like a body without soul'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are showering each other with love with their recent Instagram post. They shared a video with a montage of their happy moments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.