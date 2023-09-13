Han So Hee tests Covid positive, halts Gyeongseong Creature 2 shoot

South Korean actor Han So Hee has tested positive for Covid-19. As per a report of Allkpop, the actor's agency 9ato Entertainment confirmed the same and revealed that she has been ‘self-isolating and resting at her home.’ Also read: BTS' Jungkook walks on train roof, pretends to die in music video Seven as he woos Han So-hee

Han So Hee's health update

Actor Han So Hee starred with Jungkook in Seven music video.

Reportedly, Han So Hee's health deteriorated during a recent shoot. She reportedly experienced discomfort last week. It happened while she was filming for the upcoming season of her Netflix series, Gyeongseong Creature. She has now paused all work to focus on her health.

Soon after the news of Han So Hee's illness surfaced, fans took to social media and prayed for her speedy recovery. One of them wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Sending healing thoughts to Han So Hee. Hope she recovers quickly!” “Get well soon,” added another one.

Han So Hee and Jungkook

Han So Hee recently starred in BTS singer Jungkook's hit single. It marked Jungkook's first solo release in 2023 and also featured American rapper-singer Latto. Han So Hee and Jungkook starred together in the music video Seven where she appeared as Jungkook's love interest who goes out on a date. The singer tries to impress her with everything throughout the video. While their chemistry was praised highly by the fans, the song went on to rule several global charts since its release.

Who is Han So Hee?

Han So Hee began her career in the industry with SHINee's Tell Me What To Do music video in 2016. She later made her acting debut with a small role in the show Reunited Worlds in the next year. Her first lead role came in MBC TV's Money Flower in 2017 and tvN's 100 Days My Prince in 2018.

She rose to fame after starring in JTBC's The World of the Married alongside actors Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon as the series went on to become the highest-rated television series in Korean cable television history of the year. Some of her popular works are Abyss (2019), The World of the Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021) and Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 (2023).

