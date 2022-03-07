My Name's Han So-hee's agency responds to fraud case involving her mother: 'She won't take responsibility for this debt'

The agency of Han So-hee, of My Name fame, has released a statement on the debts incurred by her mother using the actor's name. The statement by 9ato Entertainment said that Han So-hee's mother had opened a bank account under her daughter’s name when she was a minor. She then used the account to borrow money without the actor's knowledge. The matter also reached the court which said that there is no evidence of Han So-hee's involvement in the debt. The actor has revealed that she will not 'take responsibility for this debt'. (Also Read | My Name: Han So-hee 'focused' on not hurting anyone during action scenes, Park Hee-talks about India)

As per Soompi, a YouTuber on Sunday said that Han So-hee's mother was sued for fraud worth tens of millions of wons (tens of thousands of dollars). As per the report, since the account is in Han So-hee’s name she was sued for violating the Electronic Financial Transactions Act.

The 9ato Entertainment's statement, as quoted by Soompi read, "Hello. This is 9ato Entertainment. We are giving the following explanation regarding the news of actress Han So-hee’s mother. [Han So-hee’s] mother Ms Shin used a bank account under Han So-hee’s name in the process of borrowing money. Ms Shin arbitrarily opened the bank account when Han So-hee was a minor, and she used that account to borrow boney without Han So-hee’s knowledge."

It also read, "Similar cases happened a few more times. There was even a case involving the forgery of a private document. Due to these series of cases, a civil trial was carried out, and the court drew a clear line that Han So-hee had nothing to do with these cases. The Ulsan District Court’s final ruling on April 8, 2021 stated, 'Money was borrowed using an account under Han So-hee’s name, but it is insufficient to acknowledge that Han So-hee is jointly responsible for the debt due to this, so there is no evidence to acknowledge [her involvement]'."

"We apologize for causing concern with private matters rather than an acting project. However, we are giving an additional explanation again because we are hoping that there will be no other victims in the future. Furthermore, we are additionally revealing that Han So-hee has no plans to take responsibility for this debt. This is to block from the source the actions of [Ms Shin] using her daughter’s name to borrow money and abusing the fact that her daughter is a famous celebrity to borrow money," it also added.

The statement concluded, "It is true that [Han So-hee] cannot cut the moral ties between mother and daughter. She feels apologetic for people who were harmed against her will. Despite this, we hope that incidents like these will not be repeated through this strong response. Please be understanding."

Han So-hee was seen last year in the Netflix K-drama My Name. The series also featured Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun. She will also be seen in the four-episode mini-series Soundtrack #1 alongside Park Hyung-sik. It will premiere on Disney+ on March 23. She will also star with Park Seo-joon in an upcoming K-drama.

