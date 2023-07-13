Seven teaser: BTS's Jungkook, Han So-hee fight on a date in music video; fans are 'obsessed'. Watch

BTS member Jungkook shared a teaser for his upcoming solo single Seven on Wednesday. The music video also stars Han So-hee with Jungkook. Along with the teaser, Korean record label, HYBE LABELS, also said on YouTube that the song features Grammy-nominated American rapper Latto. Also read: Jungkook’s solo single Seven will feature Han So-hee BTS: Teaser for Seven features Jungkook and Han So-hee.

Seven's official music video will drop on Friday. The song marks Jungkook's first solo release of 2023. Jungkook’s last solo release was Dreamers, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

Seven teaser

Nevertheless actor Han So-hee was seated at a busy restaurant with Jungkook in the teaser, seemingly on a date. They appeared to be in the middle of a fight as Han So-hee shouted at Jungkook, and he in turn argued with her, before a chandelier dropped from the ceiling on the table next to them to the dismay of fellow restaurant-goers in the short clip, which had no audio. Latto did not appear in the teaser.

Last month, Korean news outlet OSEN had reported that Han So-hee will feature in the music video for Jungkook’s Seven. As per the report, the actor had completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

BTS fans can't wait for Seven music video

Fans could not keep calm as they reacted to Jungkook’s new music video teaser for the upcoming song Seven on YouTube. One wrote, "This is going to be astronomical! Jungkook, I love you and your talent..." Another one commented, "Cannot wait for the song as teaser excited me to another level."

A fan said, "This song is going to be a hit. I can't wait to listen to this masterpiece. I know I'm gonna love it." One wrote, "After watching the teaser, I can't wait to see the main MV (music video), please support Jungkook a lot for his hard work!!!" A comment also read, "I’m obsessed with this. I hope this era will be full of success and happiness for you Jungkook."

About Seven

The new single marks the first collaboration between Jungkook and Latto. Taking to Weverse last month, BigHit Music had posted a statement sharing details about Seven. It titled the post, 'Jungkook solo digital single Seven release'. The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm."

It also said, “We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023 (KST).”

