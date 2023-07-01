Jungkook’s solo single Seven will feature Han So-hee? BTS agency BigHit Music responds

BTS agency BigHit Music has responded after several reports claimed that actor Han So-hee will feature in Jungkook's upcoming song Seven. So-hee's agency also reacted to the news. Recently, the BTS agency had shared a statement and revealed that the song will release on July 14 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter with 2 million tweets for announcing Seven release, saying ‘namaste’ during live) Fans were happy after reports emerged that Han So-hee will feature in Jungkook's song Seven.

Report on So-hee starring in Jungkook's Seven

On Saturday, Korean news outlet OSEN reported that Han So-hee will feature in the music video for Jungkook’s solo song. As per the report, So-hee completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles last month before returning to South Korea.

BigHit Music responds

Reacting to the report, Soompi quoted BigHit Music as saying, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS’ Jungkook’s solo music video.” So-hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment also shared a brief statement, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will appear in Jungkook’s music video.”

Fans react to the report

Reacting to the news, BTS ARMY shared comments on Twitter. A person wrote, "Woooaahh I am so excited!!! I love So-hee so muuch, I'm excited for Seven!!!!!!" Another fan said, "Can't wait to see JK x Han So-hee." A Twitter user commented, "Two talented people in one frame!!!" "I'm screaming, my two gorgeous people," read a tweet. "Oh my God, they're playing on my nerves," another fan posted.

BigHit Music's statement on Jungkook's Seven

Taking to Weverse on Thursday, BigHit Music posted a statement sharing details about Seven. It titled the post, "Jungkook Solo Digital Single Seven Release." The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm."

It also added, "We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023 (KST)."

Jungkook's live

After the announcement, Jungkook held a live session on Weverse on Thursday. Talking about Seven, he had said, "The single comes out on the 14th. It's quite great and I'm so excited. I believe you guys must've waited for it a lot. I just want to let you know that I am working on my album too. Since I am also working on my album, so don't feel sad that it's a single. Well, at least I can spoil my music video, right? I filmed the MV, it was really fun. I want to do even better and become even cooler. When I heard the track with Bang PD-nim, I said I wanted to do this song a lot."

He had also said, "Anyway I'll only speak this much about the single. Since I have turned the live on, well since I turned it in for talking about the single, I don't have anything to talk about, yes this is all. I really hope you like the single, I worked hard on recording it. You guys are looking forward to it, right? Please look forward to it."

