BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter with 2 million tweets for announcing Seven release, saying ‘namaste’ during live

Fans of BTS star Jungkook are tweeting relentlessly since Jungkook announced the release of his solo single Seven, on Thursday. With more than 2 million tweets, Jungkook is trending on Twitter. His late night live session also had a part to play. (Also read: Jungkook tries to help fan from falling, gets mobbed at airport. Watch) Jungkook held a live session on Thursday night.

On Seven release

BTS agency BigHit Music made the announcement about Seven's release on Thursday night. Check out their statement.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to inform you about the release of "Seven," the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook. Seven is an invigorating "summer song" that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.

Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023."

Namaste from Jungkook

The singer decided to go live late at night. He even said ‘namaste’ during the live, leaving his desi fans spellbound. Reading comments from the chat box, he said out loud, “Please say namaste.” His fans could not be happier on hearing him speak a Hindi word.

A fan tweeted, "Jungkook said "namaste" in his vlive, a word used for greetings in INDIA. He is so desi." Another person wrote, “Indian ARMYS we won again. Jungkook said namaste.” Fans also loved his ‘accent’. “Jungkook staying namaste omoo his accent,” read a comment. "And my hearts melt here! OMG! Jaykay ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge (How many times will you win my heart). The way he said ‘Namaste’ so calmly. Jungkook is coming," read another comment.

Jungkook recently returned to Seoul from his overseas schedule. Fans crowded at the Incheon Airport to get his glimpse after the announcement was made. Several of them tried to click pictures with the BTS singer. During this, a fan tripped and Jungkook tried to help her by stopping others from walking ahead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail