Who won what at BET Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was set ablaze on Sunday night as the 2023 edition of the BET Awards unfolded, showcasing a star-studded celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. The event was punctuated by a heartfelt tribute to the late Tina Turner, leaving the audience awestruck. Among the highlights of the evening was the announcement of the winners, with some familiar faces taking home the coveted trophies. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was set ablaze on Sunday night as the 2023 edition of the BET Awards unfolded, showcasing a star-studded celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.(AP)

Album of the Year

The Album of the Year category was fiercely contested, with outstanding releases from various artists. In a surprising twist, both Beyoncé and SZA emerged as winners, tying for the prestigious award. Beyoncé's "Renaissance" and SZA's "SOS" stood out among the exceptional albums of the year.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

In the realm of R&B and pop, Sza claimed another victory, securing the title of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Her remarkable talent and contribution to the genre were rightfully acknowledged. On the male front, the award was shared between Chris Brown and Usher, showcasing their exceptional artistry and impact.

Best Group

The Best Group category witnessed an exciting clash of talents, but ultimately it was Drake and 21 Savage who triumphed, winning over the hearts of fans. Their collaboration proved to be a powerhouse combination, earning them the accolade.

Best Collaboration

Collaborations play a significant role in shaping the music landscape, and the Best Collaboration category showcased some remarkable team-ups. However, it was the Future, Drake, and Tems collaboration on "Wait For U" that emerged victorious, solidifying their place as a formidable trio.

Best Female/Male Hip Hop Artist

The Best Female Hip Hop Artist award went to rising star Latto, whose impressive lyrical skills and powerful delivery have made her a force to be reckoned with. On the male side, Kendrick Lamar took home the crown, reminding the world of his unmatched talent and impact on the genre.

Video of the Year

The Video of the Year category celebrated exceptional visual storytelling, and Sza's "Kill Bill" emerged as the winner, captivating audiences with its artistic brilliance. Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor was recognized as the Best Video Director of the Year for her visionary work.

Best New Artist

The BET Awards also shine a spotlight on emerging artists, and this year Coco Jones claimed the title of Best New Artist, showcasing her promising talent and potential. In the gospel realm, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin's "Bless Me" took home the prestigious Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.

Viewer’s Choice Award

The Viewer's Choice Award, determined by fans, went to Beyoncé for her empowering anthem "Break My Soul." The international act Burna Boy, hailing from Nigeria, emerged as the victor in his category, solidifying his global impact.

Best Movie

Beyond the realm of music, the BET Awards recognized achievements in film and television. The highly anticipated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" took home the Best Movie award, solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon. In the acting categories, Damson Idris won Best Actor, while the legendary Angela Bassett claimed the title of Best Actress.

YoungStars Award

The BET Awards also acknowledged emerging talent, with Marsai Martin winning the YoungStars Award for her exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry at such a young age.

Sportswoman/Sportsman of the Year Award

In the sports arena, Jalen Hurts was crowned Sportsman of the Year, while Angel Reese triumphed as Sportswoman of the Year.

The 2023 BET Awards showcased the finest talents in music, film, and sports, honoring their contributions and impact on popular culture. The winners stood tall among their peers, solidifying their positions as icons of their respective fields. As the curtain fell on this year's ceremony, the audience was left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the BET Awards legacy.