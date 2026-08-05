Harshad Chopda says his sister is angry over Shivangi Joshi romance rumours in Lock Upp; defends giving up finalist spot

TV actor Harshad Chopda was the first finalist on Season 2 of Netflix’s Lock Upp. That is till he sacrificed it for his friend Shivangi Joshi, which led to his elimination. Speaking to the press after leaving the show, the actor revealed that his sister was angry with him over the rumours surrounding him and Shivangi. He also defended Shivangi taking his spot.

Harshad Chopda says sister angry over Shivangi Joshi rumours

Harshad Chopda gave up his spot on Lock Upp 2 for Shivangi Joshi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Harshad was asked at the press conference about his and Shivangi’s rumoured relationship and how Reels are doing the rounds of them behaving like a couple. He responded, “Main kasam se bata raha hoon. Jaise ghar aya na, meri behen sabse pehle naraaz thi mujhse. Doston ne, aas paas mei jitna jo jo bola. To maine ye bola, accha ye vo samay hai ki mai dekhu naa. (I swear, the first person to be mad at me after I came home was my sister. Friends and others have said various things. I realised, okay, now I need to see what happened).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor also claimed that he and Shivangi are just friends, even though he went as far as to ask his castmates to save her from elimination in the past and finally gave up his spot for her. “I was really surprised by how it’s being perceived. Because I was under the impression that I was being perceived as something else altogether. I was just being myself, and we are good friends. I think nothing of what she has done for me wasn’t shown on the show. As I mentioned before, we never had enough food to eat. But she would always share it with me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also claimed that he and Shivangi are just friends, even though he went as far as to ask his castmates to save her from elimination in the past and finally gave up his spot for her. “I was really surprised by how it’s being perceived. Because I was under the impression that I was being perceived as something else altogether. I was just being myself, and we are good friends. I think nothing of what she has done for me wasn’t shown on the show. As I mentioned before, we never had enough food to eat. But she would always share it with me.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When it was mentioned that many are under the impression that Shivangi could’ve done more to stop Harshad from giving up his finalist spot, or said that she would leave, the actor got defensive. “Arre yaar. Bola to, usne kahan nahi bola? Main sun raha tha kya? Main sunta kya? (laughs) (But she had said it, when did she not say it? Was I even listening to her? Would I listen to her? Would I have listened to her?)”

Lock Upp 2 finale

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The culling in week six began with Shreya Kalra using the advantage she won from a task to eliminate Shivangi. However, Harshad, who had already become a finalist from a task, swapped places with her and left. Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav soon followed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shreya, Shivangi, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor and Yogesh Rawat are the finalists on the show. The finale will stream on Netflix at 8 PM today (August 5).