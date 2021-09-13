Hawkeye trailer: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld go on Christmastime adventure in Marvel's latest Disney+ series

Marvel has unveiled the first trailer for its new series, Hawkeye, and by the looks of it, it appears to be a Christmas story. Hawkeye, starring Oscar-nominee Jeremy Renner, is slated to debut on November 24.

The two-minute trailer teases a quirky tone and shows Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, meeting a young archer named Kate Bishop, played by Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld.

In an interview with EW, Jeremy Renner described Kate Bishop as ‘a Hawkeye fan’. He said, "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Some of those problems include what appears to be a gang of assassins hot on their trail, as Hawkeye goes on the run to escape certain people from his past. It is implied that the time he spent in Japan, before Natasha Romanoff located him and brought him back into the fold as an Avenger, has something to do with the situation that he finds himself in.

Gushing about his co-star, Jeremy Renner added in the EW interview, "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

Hawkeye is Marvel's fifth Disney+ series, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? Created by Jonathan Igla, the series is directed by Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas. It also features Vera Farmiga and Fra Fee in the cast.