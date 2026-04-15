HBO Max launches in India through JioHotstar, Warner Bros partnership; Harry Potter, Euphoria, The Pitt to headline

JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced an expansion of their partnership, bringing HBO Max to India on JioHotstar. This means the extensive WBD library of shows and films will now be available exclusively for streaming in India on JioHotstar. This includes all HBO, Max Originals, along with titles from Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios. This marks the first time that all of Warner Bros titles will be available in India on a single streaming service.

HBO Max launches in India

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be one of the highlights of HBO Max's 2026 calendar.

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Talking about HBO Max’s launch in India, James Gibbons, President of APAC, WBD, said in a statement, “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long-standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

HBO Max will be available in India on JioHotstar.

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{{^usCountry}} Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, added, “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access.” Euphoria, Harry Potter, and more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, added, “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access.” Euphoria, Harry Potter, and more {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The launch of HBO Max in India on JioHotstar means that all upcoming titles and new seasons of HBO and Max Originals, starting with Euphoria season 3, will be available on the platform. Upcoming big titles include the next season of House of the Dragon, DC Studios’ new series Lanterns, as well as the hugely anticipated eight-episode first season of the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. All these titles will release in 2026. Apart from these, existing titles such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones will also continue to stream on the platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch of HBO Max in India on JioHotstar means that all upcoming titles and new seasons of HBO and Max Originals, starting with Euphoria season 3, will be available on the platform. Upcoming big titles include the next season of House of the Dragon, DC Studios’ new series Lanterns, as well as the hugely anticipated eight-episode first season of the upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. All these titles will release in 2026. Apart from these, existing titles such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones will also continue to stream on the platform. {{/usCountry}}

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With the renewed partnership, JioHotstar subscribers will also get access to fan favourite Warner Bros. TV series Friends and The Big Bang Theory, alongside popular shows such as The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural. The HBO Max hub is available alongside JioHotstar’s existing portfolio of international and local content.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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