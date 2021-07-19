Heartbroken at seniors being abandoned, Mithila Palkar wants to open an old age home

The pandemic has affected lives of everyone in varying degrees but it is the plight of many senior citizens that perturbed Mithila Palkar. The actor was disturbed to see one too many videos of senior citizens being abandoned by their kin. “My heart sank when I saw those videos and it went out to the seniors who didn’t have any place to go to. I saw a video of an old man who was abandoned and was living on the streets. It was unbelievable and I have heard many such stories,” she shares.

Palkar, who is close to her parents and grandparents, laments at the heartlessness of those who leave their old parents to fend for themselves. ”It is not my upbringing, so I can’t fathom how someone would do so. Moreover, if anything I am over protective of my parents and grandparents and they have to tell me to leave them alone (laughs). I was heartbroken to hear old parents thrown out of the house by their children in the pandemic. The least we can do is take care of them in their old age. They were there for us when we were young and we should be there for them in their old age,” asserts the Tribhanga actor.

Keen to help, the actor wants to open an old age home. “I also want to help those who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia. But it is a raw thought which occurred to me. I will have understand how things work in that space and it will take time before it materialises. I will start research to understand their needs and how to help them by connecting people who are doing so. There are many NGOs doing tremendous work in this sphere and will collaborate with them and get some experience first. I plan to visit old age homes and learn about their needs and work in that direction,” she concludes.