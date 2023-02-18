Heeramandi teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari are courtesans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show

The teaser of the upcoming web series Heeramandi, by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been unveiled by Netflix India on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Netflix posted a brief clip giving a glimpse of the main characters. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his web series debut with Heeramandi. (Also Read | Mumtaz poses with Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fans wonder if she is in Heeramandi too)

The video begins with a closer glimpse of the actors--Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sonakshi Sinha. All the actors are seen in mustard outfits as they sit next to one another. Sonakshi, the only person, who stood amongst them, did a salaam looking at the camera.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!" Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "Whoaa, excited." "What a gorgeous cast," said another fan. "This is going to be (fire emojis) can’t wait to watch it."

Netflix also posted another clip giving a glimpse of the characters dressed in black outfits. It captioned the post, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grandeur combined with their awe-inspiring talent and elegance. Tell us a more iconic duo, we’ll wait! #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix!"

As per news agency ANI, the web series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

"Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world," Bhansali had said as quoted by ANI.

