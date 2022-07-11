Mumtaz poses with Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fans wonder if she is in Heeramandi too

Actor Manisha Koirala posted a picture on social media where she posed with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and veteran actor Mumtaz. The picture, which Manisha posted on Instagram on Sunday, had fans speculating if Mumtaz was also going to appear in Bhansali’s upcoming web series Heeramandi, which stars Manisha. Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teams up with Netflix for series Heeramandi, about 'courtesans of Lahore'

Taking to Instagram, Manisha shared a picture of Bhansali, flanked by herself and Mumtaz. The filmmaker had his arms around the two actors. In the caption of the post, Manisha wrote, “In the company of legends. I love love love being with such marvellous creative people. My face says it all.” She added the hashtags #blessed #genius #sanjayleelabhansali and #mumtaz in her caption.

The picture saw some comments of appreciation from fans and celebs. Actors Deepti Naval and Aditi Rao Hydari commented ‘wow’ and sent some love. Many fans asked if Mumtaz was also in Heeramandi. The web series, being developed by Bhansali for Netflix, stars Manisha, along with Aditi and Sonakshi Sinha. It is based on the lives of three courtesans from Lahore’s famous red light district Heera Mandi. One fan commented, “Is she doing #HeeraMandi??” Others were almost sure Mumtaz is in the show. One wrote, “Oh my god two beautiful magnificent talented actress together love to see them in #heeramandi.”

Manisha Koirala's Instagram post in which she was with Mumtaz and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Some fans tagged Manisha, asking her why she wasn’t at the recently-held 25 year celebrations of her film Gupt: The Hidden Truth. The Rajiv Rai film celebrated the silver jubilee on Saturday with a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by the other two actors--Bobby Deol and Kajol. However, Manisha wasn’t present at the event. “Hi! We missed you at the screening of 25 years of gupt,” wrote one fan. Another added, “25 years of Gupt was incomplete without you!”

Heeramandi is Manisha Koirala’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She had played the lead role in his 1996 film Khamoshi, which also starred Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas. The film was Bhansali’s directorial debut.

