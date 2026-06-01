Magen Fieramusca's chilling four-word message to Heidi Broussard's mom after her disappearance

Heidi Broussard’s mother revealed that her daughter’s best friend, Magen Fieramusca, sent her a chilling four-word message after Heidi disappeared. The message read, “I hope she rots."

Magen Fieramusca's chilling four-word message to Heidi Broussard's mom (Facebook)

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The message was sent by Fieramusca to Heidi’s mother, Tammy Broussard, in December 2019. It was during the time when Heidi and her newborn daughter Margot were still missing. At the time, Fieramusca had told Heidi’s family that she also had just given birth and was still in contact with Broussard.

Tammy told Dateline NBC in an interview that she received the text and was shocked by its cruelty. She said, “To hear that message from her, I was just like, I can’t believe she sent that.”

Read More | Heidi Broussard husband: Was Magen Fieramusca's victim married? What to know as Stolen Baby streams on Netflix

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{{^usCountry}} Tammy also said that Fieramusca kept calling and texting her to ask about the police investigation before Heidi’s body was found. “The only concern she had, she was wanting to know are the police doing anything,” Tammy told Oxygen in an interview. The case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tammy also said that Fieramusca kept calling and texting her to ask about the police investigation before Heidi’s body was found. “The only concern she had, she was wanting to know are the police doing anything,” Tammy told Oxygen in an interview. The case {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Heidi Broussard, 33, was strangled to death in December 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car in Houston. Margot was found alive at the same house and was later reunited with her father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heidi Broussard, 33, was strangled to death in December 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car in Houston. Margot was found alive at the same house and was later reunited with her father. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators determined that Fieramusca had fabricated her entire pregnancy and had kidnapped Margot to raise as her own. FBI behavioral analysts said Fieramusca was driven by “maternal desire,” a pathological compulsion to have a baby. Tammy Broussard told Dateline NBC that she believed that Fieramusca planned the killing for a long time. She said, “She premeditated all of this. We really want to know why. Why would you hurt a friend? I mean, you’re supposed to be her friend. Why would you do that? We would just like to know why.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators determined that Fieramusca had fabricated her entire pregnancy and had kidnapped Margot to raise as her own. FBI behavioral analysts said Fieramusca was driven by “maternal desire,” a pathological compulsion to have a baby. Tammy Broussard told Dateline NBC that she believed that Fieramusca planned the killing for a long time. She said, “She premeditated all of this. We really want to know why. Why would you hurt a friend? I mean, you’re supposed to be her friend. Why would you do that? We would just like to know why.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fieramusca pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to 55 years in prison in February 2023.

The case was featured in the Lifetime movie, Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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