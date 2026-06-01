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Magen Fieramusca's chilling four-word message to Heidi Broussard's mom after her disappearance

Heidi Broussard’s mother revealed her daughter’s friend, Magen Fieramusca, sent her a disturbing message after Heidi's disappearance. 

Jun 01, 2026 03:19 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Heidi Broussard’s mother revealed that her daughter’s best friend, Magen Fieramusca, sent her a chilling four-word message after Heidi disappeared. The message read, “I hope she rots."

Magen Fieramusca's chilling four-word message to Heidi Broussard's mom (Facebook)

The message was sent by Fieramusca to Heidi’s mother, Tammy Broussard, in December 2019. It was during the time when Heidi and her newborn daughter Margot were still missing. At the time, Fieramusca had told Heidi’s family that she also had just given birth and was still in contact with Broussard.

Tammy told Dateline NBC in an interview that she received the text and was shocked by its cruelty. She said, “To hear that message from her, I was just like, I can’t believe she sent that.”

Read More | Heidi Broussard husband: Was Magen Fieramusca's victim married? What to know as Stolen Baby streams on Netflix

Fieramusca pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to 55 years in prison in February 2023.

The case was featured in the Lifetime movie, Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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