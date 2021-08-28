I don’t want to be a part any race: Vindhya Tiwary

Having worked in the TV industry for over a decade and being a part of scores of shows while playing a lead in many, Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary finds it tough to stay away from the small screen for long.

“As a TV artiste one tends to get into a habit of working for long hours as well as earning handsomely. Whereas, in films or web you spend from your savings along with an element of uncertainty! So, it’s a risk especially for those who don’t have a godfather but at the same time the work satisfaction is a notch higher,” says the actor who is currently shooting for an OTT series in Lucknow.

Tiwary says things have shaped up better than expected. “Once you take a call with full conviction the universe conspires for you. I started this year with a cameo in Vignaharta Ganesh and took a break from TV. Then, I shot for my first OTT series Games of Sexes in Moradabad, followed by my debut film The Conversion in Varanasi and now I am here in Lucknow shooting fort this OTT series Exit and then I have another project lined up.”

The actor follows a number of dos and don’ts while picking a project. “I am very clear that I won’t do any bold content, intimate scenes or skin show! Having principles does have some disadvantages but then things are happening as I wanted. I am not there to be part of any race or being tagged hot. I am happy and proud that I have succeeded in keeping my innocence and virtue intact that probably reflects in my work and personality too.”

Tiwary has earlier too shot in the state capital. “In fact, I started my career from Lucknow as a kid when I came here as a dance contestant and ended up becoming a performer-host at a show for UP-based channel. After all these years this series is my second project in the city.”

Prior to this series she was in her hometown. “Shooting in Varanasi was surreal. I was a local guide to the team. I was staying home, having ghar ka khana and for 40-days it was like a holiday package for me. We started in March and when we wrapped cops were at the sets to shut down the shoots as the second wave was on a rise.”