I have always tried to do new things: Tanishaa Mukerji

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji loves to explore new opportunities. And that’s what has been keeping her busy after the release of Sarkar Raj and reality show Bigg Boss-7.

On her first visit to Lucknow, for the shoot of film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’, she says, “As an actor, I have always tried to do new things. I never wanted to be in any particular space. I wanted to be everywhere — films, OTT, plays, events or reality shows.”

Tanishaa feels for an actor eventually everything boils down to being in a new project. “Be it a feature film, play or short film, there may be some difference in release and distribution, other than that it’s all the same for any actor.”

Tanishaa in Lucknow (Sourced)

The Tango Charlie actor says she has always been methodically selective about her projects. “If you see, Niel n Nikki is very much a contemporary film which I attempted years back then RGV’s Sarkar was all about strong family values. I learnt a lot by joining production team with Ajay (Devgn) for Son of Sardaar, then tried reality TV, plays and so on… So, I have enjoyed everything that came way and lived in that moment.”

Talking more about work, Tanishaa says, “After Bigg Boss, I did Khatron ke Khiladi and a couple of comedy shows. I was doing a lot of events and I also did an American film Code Name Abdul which was screened in different film festivals. In film Anna I got a chance to play a journo. I also did two English plays The Verdict and Jury directed by Divya Palat. Last year, I shot Love you Shankar in Varanasi, directed by Rajiv S Ruia.”

Her last release was the film Life is Short with Liliput. “It’s a 30-minute film, directed by Vikram Razdan, where I play an obsessed and disillusioned Bengali actor. The film deals with perceptions and deals with mental health and in this pandemic such things have more meaning in life. Lately, I have discovered the short film space as very interesting and impactful. And then my mother (veteran actor Tanuja) suggests I do films that give a social message and leaves an impact.”

As of now, Tanishaa is shooting a film that stars Arbaaz Khan and is being directed by Vishal Mishra, a UPite. “I am fully vaccinated so I’m fine getting back to work. I don’t believe in living in fear as long as you are taking all precautions,” she adds.