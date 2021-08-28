Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
If you have talent, success will surely come to you: Ravi Pandey

Best known for his work in the film Manikarnika and the web-show Bhaukaal, UPite Ravi Pandey feels it’s difficult for an outsider to make a mark in the industry without a godfather.
By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:09 PM IST
“Those who have talent and keep doing something or the other their finances are always in order. All those sob stories of actors sleeping on a footpath and living on an empty stomach are merely filmi tales. Struggle is there but then it’s for everyone. When I reached Mumbai, I was very sure about jeena yaha marna yahan. I feel if you stay put and have talent then success will surely come to you.”

Today, Pandey feels thankful and blessed, “Mumbai ne mujhe abhi tak sambhal ke rakha hai...warna toh kai log bina sapne poore kiye laut gaye par mere sapne abhi bhi zinda hai.”

Pandey’s native place is Sultanpur and he grew up in Etawah before moving to Delhi for an MBA course. “I was preparing for the management exams and simultaneously started doing theatre. I cracked the exam but after two months left it and then joined theatre under Rajesh Dua and Arun Mathur. Prior to that, I was modelling but gave that up for acting. For four years, I did full time theatre and eventually in 2004 moved to Mumbai.”

His first movie break happened with Admissions Open in 2010. “I played an antagonist along with big names like Anupam Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi, but the film tanked. Following which I continued doing shows like Crime Petrol and Savdhaan India. I did small roles in many films including playing Lord Ram in Ra.One but my noticeable role came with Manikarnika where I played the army commander Bakshish Ali.”

Shot in Lucknow OTT series Bhaukaal, gave him fine recognition. “Playing undercover cop who eventually picks up dreaded antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh, got me in forefront. Soon things started moving for me. I got to play a central role in Chakravyu starring Prateik Babbar besides a small but important role in Poison2. Next, I’ll be back in Lucknow to shoot for series Kaand: The Dirty Scam.

Talking about his Lucknow connect, Pandey says, “I have an unbreakable bond with the city. Post retirement my parents relocated to Lucknow and now we have a house in Alambagh. My wife Monika too has shifted there as she has joined SGPGIMS as a dietician. So, I frequently visit the city.”

