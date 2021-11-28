I’m busy embracing opportunities with my entire being: Ravi Dubey

Actor-producer Ravi Dubey feels each platform has its own charm and no content can define its worth.

“This debate is on for quite some time now but I humbly disagree that clutter is being dumped on streaming platforms. As an actor and producer, I feel OTT has revolutionised our entertainment industry head over heels,” says the actor on his recent visit to Lucknow.

The Jamai Raja and 12/24 Karol Bagh actor adds, “The platform has brought value on table. The actors and stories are not being judged on perception anymore. In fact, it has made us learn to value potential to the brim. There is no yardstick to measure good or bad content. It can be on any platform — be it films or TV for that matter — so how can content decide worth of a medium.”

Dubey shares that it’s the feeling of gratitude that shapes his current frame of mind. “So much good work and accolades has come my way of late that has made me fulfilled and content. I am busy embracing opportunities with my entire being and that is working well for me as a person.”

Talking about his recent projects he adds, “Just prior to the first lockdown there was a lot of non-fiction work happening. Then I got busy with my production house. This year we came up with our first TV production Udaariyaan so a lot was going on for me on the work front. Post lockdown, I was working on another web series when Matsya Kaand came my way where I got to push my envelope as a performer — something that I have never done in the past. It sees me playing a conman who switches to 11 disguises. The response my character in the series is garnering is truly rewarding for me as an actor. ”