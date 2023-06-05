Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man top IMDb’s 50 most popular Indian web series. See full list here

IMDb has released the 50 most popular Indian web series list and Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man, and Aspirants have topped it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, IMDb posted a video montage giving a peek at the full list. The list has web series from 12 platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, and JioCinema. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Hansal Mehta's Scoop, School of Lies: Web series and films to watch out for in June)

How was the web series’ list created?

Sharing the video, IMDb captioned the post, "The IMDb Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of All Time are here! Save this post to complete your watchlist. The rankings of the Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of all time are determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023."

Vikramaditya Motwane and Raj-DK react

As quoted by Variety, Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane said, “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted by the fact that Sacred Games has been ranked at No. 1 by IMDb users. A huge thanks to all the amazing people who’ve loved the show and, as always, an even bigger thanks and congratulations to the incredible cast and crew.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who created The Family Man and Farzi said, “We are flattered and humbled that both of our shows, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi,’ have made it into this list. It reinforces our faith that we are doing something right and further fuels our motivation to work hard and do our best and make good cinema.”

Full list

1) Sacred Games

2) Mirzapur

3) Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

4) The Family Man

5) Aspirants

6) Criminal Justice

7) Breathe

8) Kota Factory

9) Panchayat

10) Paatal Lok

11) Special OPS

12) Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

13) College Romance

14) Apharan

15) Flames

16) Dhindora

17) Farzi

18) Aashram

19) Inside Edge

20) Undekhi

21) Aarya

22) Gullak

23) TVF Pitchers

24) Rocket Boys

25) Delhi Crime

26) Campus Diaries

27) Broken But Beautiful

28) Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

29) Taaza Khabar

30) Abhay

31) Hostel Daze

32) Rangbaaz

33) Bandish Bandits

34) Made in Heaven

35) ImMATURE

36) Little Things

37) The Night Manager

38) Candy

39) Bicchoo Ka Khel

40) Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

41) JL50

42) Rana Naidu

43) Ray

44) Sunflower

45) NCR Days

46) Maharani

47) Mumbai Diaries 26/11

48) Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

49) Yeh Meri Family

50) Aranyak.

