Indian Matchmaking's Aparna Shewakramani says she's more progressive than Sima Taparia: 'Our values didn't align'

US lawyer Aparna Shewakramani, who rose to fame with her appearance in the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking, joined the show in its recently-released second season as well. However, Aparna did not work with matchmaker Sima Taparia in this season, after being described as 'difficult' by her in the last season. Also Read| After rejecting Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' pairing, Sima Taparia calls this celeb couple perfect

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second season of Indian Matchmaking also has Sima Taparia finding spouses for some old as well as some new clients. Aparna is seen going on dates of her own but without taking the matchmaker's help. She recently opened up about her differences with Sima, and said their values did not align.

Aparna Shewakramani said in a recent conversation with Today, "Sima and I did have a breakup, and it was about where our values didn't align. The tension was that I'm more progressive and I view partnerships as equal between a man and a woman if it's a heterosexual woman. I feel like we didn't see eye-to-eye on a lot of things that surrounded our culture."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aparna had received online scrutiny after the first season of Indian Matchmaking started streaming in 2020. While the initial reviews were not on her side, she was later praised for not putting up with bad dates and speaking her mind. She also became an author after appearing on the Netflix show, and wrote a book about her experience, titled, She's Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.

Asked why she decided to join the show in its second season if she wasn't going to work with Sima, Aparna explained, "So many women DM (direct message) me to tell about their own fraught relationships with their parents about matchmaking. For them, I was a beacon of some sort. I was very humbled by that. I never envisioned that in sharing my own journey, to get support from women all over the world from all different cultures. That spurred me on to say I want to do this again."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Matchmaking season 2 started streaming on Netflix on August 10. Apart from Aparna, Nadia Jagessar and Abhimanyu Goyal also returned this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON