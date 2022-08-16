After rejecting Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' pairing, Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia calls this celeb couple perfect

The second season of the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking started streaming earlier this month. During the show, Sima said that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not a good match because of their age difference. Now, in an interview, Sima has revealed that who according to her is the ‘perfect’ couple in Bollywood. Also Read: Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking says Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas isn't a 'good match': 'He looks small and petite'

The first season of Indian Matchmaking premiered on Netflix in 2020 and introduced Mumbai-base matchmaker Sima Taparia, who tries to find matches for boys and girls for marriage, based on their personal expectations, backgrounds, and social status. In a new interview, Sima revealed that according to her the perfect couple is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In an interview with Goodtimes, when Sima was asked that who is the most perfectly matched celebrity couple, she said, “Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli."

Previously, in an episode of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, when Nadia Jaggesar said that she was attracted to Vishal who was younger than her, Sima objected to it and said that it won't be a good match. Sima said, "Two-three years okay, but seven years younger...I mean, they'll not be...because they'll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we'll drop Vishal." Sima added that she is very old-fashioned.

Nadia then gave the example of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' age difference, as the American singer is 11 years younger than Priyanka. To this, Sima replied, "But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON