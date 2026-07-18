India's Got Latent 2: Contestant sparks outrage with man-hater remarks, says ‘pati ko daaru pi ke marna hai’

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has once again found itself at the centre of online chatter after the release of its third episode. This time, contestant Sakshi Jha grabbed headlines for her controversial audition, during which she called herself a “man hater” and claimed that she wants to beat her husband after drinking.

The third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday.

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Her remarks, coupled with her back-and-forth with host Samay Raina, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. The controversial act also made history on the show, with Sakshi becoming the first contestant this season to receive zero points from every member of the judging panel.

Sakshi Jha calls herself a ‘man-hater’

The third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, introducing a fresh batch of contestants, including Sakshi Jha. A teacher and social media creator from Bihar, Sakshi quickly became one of the episode's most talked-about participants after her controversial audition grabbed widespread attention online.

During her audition, Sakshi introduced herself as a “man hater” and listed her life goal as "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (to beat her husband after drinking)”. She went on to claim that her dislike wasn't limited to men in general, adding that she also harboured resentment towards her father and brother.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” Sakshi said while starting her set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” Sakshi said while starting her set. {{/usCountry}}

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She continued, “Mere dost kehte hain ke Sakshi, tu bahut lame hai. Thik hai main hun. Mujhe lagta hai ke main bada aadmi ban hi nahi sakti, main kitna bhi try kar lun, kyunki main toh ek aurat hoon na yaar… Aur iss generation mein aurat hona trauma hai trauma. I literally don’t hate any caste, but I hate mard… Mardon ko aata kya hai, bante aise hain ke ‘I am a man’. Bhai, baap ke pet se paida hua tha kya, aurat ne hi paida kiya tha na.”

It translates to, “My friends tell me, 'Sakshi, you're so lame.' Fine, maybe I am. I feel like I'll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I'm a woman, right? In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I literally don't hate any caste, but I do hate men. What do men even have to be so proud of? They act like, 'I am a man.' Seriously? Were you born from your father's womb? It was a woman who gave birth to you, wasn't it?"

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Sakshi gets roasted by the panel

However, her remarks failed to strike a chord with the panel. Host Samay Raina, along with judges Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra, unanimously gave her zero points, making Sakshi the first contestant in India's Got Latent Season 2 to receive a clean sweep of zeros.

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During her interaction with the panel, Samay asked Sakshi what had led to her strong dislike for men. In response, she said her views stemmed from what she described as "generational trauma."

Following her remarks, Tanmay asked Sakshi how her father reacted to her views about men. “I hate him too. He is my father, but he is a man too. I hate my grandfather too, and he hates me because I don’t like his grandson and my brother,” Sakshi said.

During the conversation, Sakshi also revealed that her life goal was to "pati ko daaru peekar marna hai (beat her husband after drinking)" a remark that further added to the controversy surrounding her audition. She also made several mocking remarks about people from Bihar.

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While Sakshi rated herself an eight out of ten, she got zero from the panel. In fact, Samay later asked the audience to rate her performance, and the crowd responded by shouting, "0."

Soon after the episode dropped, clips of Sakshi's audition began circulating widely across social media, quickly going viral. Her remarks drew sharp criticism from many social media users, with several describing her comments as an example of "toxic feminism."

“This is what feminism means in india tbh , and that's sad,” one wrote, with another sharing, “People like these fake feminists have no real knowledge and contribute nothing meaningful to society. Their entire career is built on insulting and hating men.”

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“People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism,” one mentioned.

Another social media user wrote, “She represents the entire pseudo feminist mindset," while one wrote, "People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism." Another wrote, “Sakshi Jha Thought she was Being a "Cool Man Hating GenZ" on Indias Got Latent with her Men Hating One Liners BUT came across as SUPER CRINGE.” The show is currently streaming on Netflix as well as YouTube.