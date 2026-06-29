Internet slams Ram Kapoor for ‘behaving entitled’, halting Lock Upp task: ‘Wouldn’t dare to do this with Salman Khan'

The new season of Lock Upp has kicked off with old rivalries, fresh tensions and plenty of drama. From day one, the contestants have kept viewers hooked with heated arguments, unexpected clashes and intense moments inside the house. Amid all the chaos, television actor Ram Kapoor has once again come under fire from viewers for allegedly behaving rudely towards host Riteish Deshmukh and attempting to disrupt a task after his demands were not met.

Ram Kapoor faces criticism for his behaviour with Riteish Deshmukh

Ram Kapoor's behaviour with Riteish Deshmukh on Lock Upp receives criticism.

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The first task of Lock Upp season 2 saw the two safe contestants, Harshad Chopra and Akanksha Chamola, armed with paintball guns, targeting the unsafe contestants. Meanwhile, the unsafe inmates had to make their way to the buzzer while dodging Harshad and Akanksha's shots in order to secure immunity from this week's eliminations. After Ram completed his turn but failed to reach safety, he was seen asking jailer Riteish Deshmukh for water.

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{{^usCountry}} Ram warned the makers, "I have been asking for water for a long time, you guys are making us do this not giving water, it's not right. Send water." However, when his request was not met until almost the end of the task, Ram decided to rebel and stood in the middle of the task area, refusing to let the game continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram warned the makers, "I have been asking for water for a long time, you guys are making us do this not giving water, it's not right. Send water." However, when his request was not met until almost the end of the task, Ram decided to rebel and stood in the middle of the task area, refusing to let the game continue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Riteish warned him that he could get hit by a paintball, Ram replied, "lagane do, aajao maaro." Riteish then explained to him that it was the contestants' responsibility to carry their own water bottles, as they had already been provided. Ram eventually accepted the explanation and allowed the task to resume. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Riteish warned him that he could get hit by a paintball, Ram replied, "lagane do, aajao maaro." Riteish then explained to him that it was the contestants' responsibility to carry their own water bottles, as they had already been provided. Ram eventually accepted the explanation and allowed the task to resume. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip from the episode quickly surfaced online, with many viewers calling Ram out for what they described as entitled behaviour. One comment read, "This is just too much Ram Kapoor." Another wrote, "Why is he overacting so much?" A third comment read, "he wouldn't dare to do all this infront of Salman Khan." Another user wrote, "This was so embarrassing, pure entitled behaviour." One internet user also commented, "Maybe he forgot he is in Lock Upp, why would he get any special treatment?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip from the episode quickly surfaced online, with many viewers calling Ram out for what they described as entitled behaviour. One comment read, "This is just too much Ram Kapoor." Another wrote, "Why is he overacting so much?" A third comment read, "he wouldn't dare to do all this infront of Salman Khan." Another user wrote, "This was so embarrassing, pure entitled behaviour." One internet user also commented, "Maybe he forgot he is in Lock Upp, why would he get any special treatment?" {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time Ram has faced criticism on the show. Earlier, he came under fire after defending his past remarks, in which he had compared his hectic promotional schedule to feeling gang-raped, calling them his "sense of humour". Fellow contestant Shreya Kalra criticised him for using gang rape as a joke, but the actor brushed aside her comments, saying he was still learning from his mistakes and would continue to do so. The internet criticised Ram for not taking accountability, while many backed Shreya for calling him out.

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the new season of Lock Upp features 15 contestants, including actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopra, along with reality television personalities such as Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary, among others. The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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