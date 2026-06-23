Ram Kapoor silences rumours of a strained bond with Ektaa Kapoor by hugging her at Lock Upp season two launch

After months of speculation about their alleged fallout, actor Ram Kapoor and producer Ektaa Kapoor appear to have finally put the rumours to rest. The buzz began after Ram made comments about the intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, leading many to believe that his equation with Ekta had turned sour. However, going by their latest public appearance, the two seem to have buried the hatchet and moved on. Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor seem to have buried the hatchet.

Ram put an end to the rumours surrounding his equation with Ektaa after the two shared a warm hug and affectionate moments at the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Their interaction appeared to silence speculation about an alleged strain in their relationship.

Ram Kapoor on fallout with Ektaa On Monday, Ram was introduced as one of the contestants of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa during the show’s launch event in Mumbai. The event was also attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India.

Speaking at the launch event, Ram addressed the controversy, acknowledging the conversations and speculation surrounding both his personal and professional life.

He said, "Pichle saal mein bhot charcha hui hai, bahot speculation hui hai ki Ektaa uar mere beech kya hua, right (Over the past year, there has been a lot of discussion and a lot of speculation about what happened between Ektaa and me, right?"

He added that people have continued to speculate about what transpired between them, adding that "nobody knows for sure”.

Without revealing the exact reason behind their reported fallout, Ram mentioned, "One thing everybody knows for sure, one fact, in 15 years every time Ektaa and we have worked together we have created magic, fact." He also revealed that one of the reasons he agreed to do the show was his confidence that it would be successful.

When Ektaa joined the hosts and contestants on stage, Ram greeted her with a warm hug and a kiss, seemingly putting an end to the rumours surrounding their equation.