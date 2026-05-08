Is India’s Got Latent returning on May 9? Viral clip sparks buzz around second season of Samay Raina’s show

In 2025, India’s Got Latent turned Samay Raina into one of the most talked-about creators on the internet. However, the show’s blockbuster run came to an abrupt halt after a controversial remark by guest Ranveer Allahbadia sparked backlash, prompting Samay to pull down all the episodes. Now, Samay is gearing up to bring back the second season of the show, and here are the hints about when it is expected to drop.

What we know about second season of India’s Got Latent

Last year, Samay Raina confirmed during his Delhi show that India’s Got Latent will return with Season 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last year, Samay Raina confirmed during his Delhi show that India’s Got Latent will return with Season 2.

Now, speculation surrounding Season 2 of the show has been gaining traction online after a video featuring Balraj Ghai, a close friend and collaborator of Samay Raina, hinted at a possible release timeline. The excitement further escalated when Samay recently interacted with fans during an Instagram AMA session.

Responding to a question about the show’s return, the comedian spoke about the new season of the show. “I’m enjoying this break for the entire month right now. After that, I’ll start planning," Samay said during the AMA.

Shortly after Samay’s AMA session, a video featuring Balraj began circulating across social media and quickly grabbed attention online. In the clip, Balraj appeared to hint that Season 2 of the show could kick off on May 9.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Honestly speaking, I am so grateful right now. I am so happy that everything is falling back into place. Sab sahi ja raha hai finally (Everything is going well, finally). And ab bas main May 9 ke liye ruka hun, second season drop hoga aur phir uske baad duniya bhaai jo…(And now, I’m just waiting for May 9. The second season will drop, and after that, the world will…),” Balraj is heard saying in the clip, which seems to be from a podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Honestly speaking, I am so grateful right now. I am so happy that everything is falling back into place. Sab sahi ja raha hai finally (Everything is going well, finally). And ab bas main May 9 ke liye ruka hun, second season drop hoga aur phir uske baad duniya bhaai jo…(And now, I’m just waiting for May 9. The second season will drop, and after that, the world will…),” Balraj is heard saying in the clip, which seems to be from a podcast. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip has sent fans into a frenzy, with many convinced that the release date of may have been unintentionally leaked ahead of an official announcement by the makers. However, there has been no formal confirmation from the team behind the show.

About India’s Got Latent row

In 2025, Samay found himself embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on his show, India’s Got Latent, sparked nationwide backlash.

In February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ashish, Apoorva, Ranveer, and Samay. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Later, in March, the court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast. Apoorva also made her comeback on YouTube and revealed that she had faced death threats during the controversy.

Following the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube, and since then, fans have been waiting for his comeback. He recently returned with his comedy special, titled Still Alive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON