It just takes one right role to change the game: Surya Sharma

Seen in OTT series Hostages and Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein, young actor Surya Sharma asserts that struggle for actors never ends and they have to continuously strive hard irrespective of making it big in the industry.

“Industry functions like this only, you have to constantly prove your mettle else it’s like kai aaye, kai gaye. To sustain here, you need to be on the go reinventing yourself. It’s a tough place and that’s more the reason one has to learn the craft well before one is set to sail,” says Sharma.

The Veere Di Wedding actor believes in taking up work that pulls him out of his comfort zone. “No role is big or small and it just takes one right role to change the game for you, no matter what its length is. During my acting course there were a few important lessons that we as students have learnt and I think that’s what makes me think and act out of the box as a performer. ”

Talking about his earlier work Sharma adds, “It was during Hostages (2019) that I got the role of Rinku Atwal in the OTT series Undekhi (2020). Initially toh yeh character mujh se ho nai paa raha tha even the team also felt I will not be able carry this strong headed guy who is totally raw and rustic. But after a week, I was in the flow and result is in front of us! That role surely made me stand out and gave that perfect 360 degree turn that I was eagerly waiting for.”

Sharma is happy to have fulfilled his father’s dream who wanted him to try for career in creative field. “If it wouldn’t have been for my parents’, especially my dad, I wouldn’t have been in the industry. So, I have to work hard always to reach those heights of success. What follows next in terms of projects will surely help me do so. I will be seen a feature film that I completed recently while season two of Undekhi is all set to surprise the audience once again,” he signs off.

