It suddenly is a little too much to take in: Vikas Kumar on Sonsi joining the Oscars race

Vikas Kumar has carved a niche for himself in cop roles in shows such as Powder, Khotey Sikkey, CID and Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya, which won him critical acclaim. Having tried his hand at being a dialogue coach in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 7 Khoon Maaf (both 2011), Fitoor (2016) and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, among others, he turned producer, a while back, with a short film titled Sonsi.

The film, based on an eight-year-old girl and her dream-etched shadow bird, is currently in the run for the Oscars. Recently, it won the award for best cinematography at the 67th National Awards.

Sharing his excitement, Kumar says, “It feels great. It’s very rewarding. It’s not like I’m hunting for this kind of acclaim. When we work, we go about it with utmost sincerity. I don’t know where it’s headed but I believe that if you work hard, these are the rewards it pays. Once such acclaim comes your way, it encourages to work as hard or harder in your next.”

His show, Aarya, was received a lot nomination nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards, 2021. “It suddenly is a little too much to take in. I’ve been around and I’ve done some work. I’m being noticed a little more now post Aarya,” says an overwhelmed Kumar.

So, how what does this global recognition mean to him? “If the global recognition opens more doors for me, I would love to be a part of interesting stories being told anywhere. That’s our job and that’s what excites me,” he says.

Being noticed at international film festivals and award functions has exposed him to the global audience. Ask him if Hollywood is on the cards and the Dhamaka actor shares, “If anyone notices my work and approaches me with something exciting, what could be better than that? Any interesting collaboration is great. If an exciting Hollywood project comes my way, then why not?”